Vietnamese EV maker VinFast inaugurates showroom in Chennai, after Surat

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 3 : Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast inaugurated its showroom in Chennai, its second after Surat, which was opened a week ago.

The opening of the showroom in Chennai marks a significant milestone in VinFast's nationwide retail journey and its growing footprint in India's EV market.

The Chennai showroom is promoted by Maansarovar Motors, a well-established and trusted name in the city's automotive retail landscape.

Strategically located in the prominent area of Teynampet, the 4,700 sq. ft showroom is VinFast's largest facility among the 35 showrooms across cities, expected to be opened this year.

The showroom will showcase VinFast's premium electric SUVs, including the VF 6 and VF 7. VinFast Auto India, the Indian subsidiary, made this announcement in a statement on Saturday.

India is also the first market where VinFast is launching the right-hand drive version of the VF 7 and VF 6.

Pham Sanh Chau, CEO, VinFast Asia, said, "Chennai's legacy and its thriving ecosystem of innovation, skilled talent, and advanced infrastructure make it a natural choice for VinFast's first-ever dealership in Tamil Nadu, which is also our largest touchpoint across the country. With this dealership, we are proud to deepen our commitment to this dynamic city and bring our premium electric mobility solutions closer to discerning customers in Tamil Nadu."

"Chennai represents the spirit of progress, and through our partnership with Maansarovar Motors, we aim to redefine the EV ownership journey combining sustainability, technology, and world-class service. This marks not just a retail milestone, but a meaningful step toward co-creating a greener, smarter, and future-ready India."

VinFast officially opened pre-bookings for its premium electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, on July 15, 2025.

Customers can book their preferred VinFast premium electric SUV either at the exclusive showrooms or through the official website, VinFastAuto.in, with a fully refundable booking amount of Rs 21,000. The vehicles will be locally assembled at VinFast's factory in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

As part of its India market entry, VinFast has formed strategic partnerships with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure to establish a nationwide network for charging and after-sales services.

Nasdaq-listed VinFast, a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle manufacturer its product lineup today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast said it is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia.

