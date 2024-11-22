Vietravel Group & Innovations India Sign MOU for Collaboration for 'Love in Vietnam'

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 22: The Vietravel Group and Innovations India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaboration for the historic first ever India Vietnam Film "Love in Vietnam" to enhance the economic, cultural and tourism connections between India and Vietnam at a glittering signing ceremony in New Delhi.

The ceremony saw the presence of a number of dignitaries like His Excellency Ambassador of Vietnam to India Nguyen Thanh Hai, Marketing Director of Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) Nguyen Quy Phuong, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vietravel Group Tran Doan The Duy, Director Foreign Markets of Vietravel Group Ngo Minh Quan, Country Head of Vietnam Airlines in India Nguyen Trung Hieu and CEO of Viet India Travel Pvt. Ltd. Alex Ngai Hoang.

Ngo Minh Quan - Director Foreign Market division of Vietravel Group said, "In the past 2 years, Vietnam has become a favorite destination for Indian tourists. Seizing this opportunity, Vietravel Group has recently strengthened its services to meet the characteristics of this market, such as culinary issues, religious beliefs, etc. This year, Vietravel has welcomed nearly 15,000 Indian visitors. He further said that India is among the top 10 largest source markets of Vietnam tourism today and the first ever Bollywood Vietnamese film - Love in Vietnam is bound to accelerate this trend."

Quan stressed upon the importance of the Indian market for Vietravel and expressed his delight to partner with Innovations India for the film Love in Vietnam.

Vietnam is sure to see an unprecedented surge in tourists from India especially to the locations showcased in this film. It is the starting point of a cinematic relationship between the two great countries that will strengthen the cultural cooperation as well as Promote Tourism and Boost Business between India and Vietnam.

The filming of this beautiful love story shall be done across mesmerising locations of Vietnam like Dalat, Quang Nam, Danang, Phu Quoc and the mystic locations of Punjab making it a true India Vietnamese collaboration. The film that is bound to open a plethora of possibilities for collaborations is supported by the Embassies of both the countries and a number of provincial governments of Vietnam as well as partners like Vietravel, Vietnam Airlines, Vietnam Film Development Association, 365 Group and Dragon Distilleries of Vietnam.

Producer of Love in Vietnam - Captain Rahul Bali, stated that this film will play a major role in connecting the two film industries and celebrating the vibrant cultural tapestry that binds India and Vietnam. He further reiterated that this musical love story will elegantly showcase the richness of both Indian and Vietnamese cultures while providing pure entertainment to the audiences.

Written and Directed by Rahhat Shah Kazmi "Love in Vietnam" was officially announced at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May 2024. Produced by Captain Rahul Bali, Omung Kumar, Sarvesh Goel & Abhishek Ankur this historic first ever India-Vietnam collaboration film boasts of a talented ensemble cast that includes Shantanu Maheshwari, Avneet Kaur, Raj Babbar, Gulshan Grover and the popular Vietnamese Actress Kha Ngan. Co-produced by Zeba Sajid, Tariq Khan, Samten Hills Dalat, Pankaj Chauhan and Nguyen Cao Tung, Love in Vietnam is slated for a worldwide release in 2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor