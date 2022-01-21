Vignan (Deemed-to-be-University) forays into ed-tech space; launches Vignan Online

To mark its yet another milestone, Vignan Foundation for Science Technology and Research (Deemed-to-be University), one of the leading educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with 45 years of academic footprint, today announced its foray into ed-tech space with the launch of Vignan Online.

The newly launched e-learning arm will offer UGC recognised BBA and MBA programmes, catering to new-age learners across the globe. The courses are open for enrollment from the upcoming academic year 2022.

Audimulapu Suresh, Hon'ble Minister of Education and Human Resource Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh graced the launch occasion with his presence as the Chief Guest. Guests of Honour were Shri Vivek Yadav, IAS, Collector- Guntur, Prof K. Hemachandra Reddy, Chairman- Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, Shri Lavu SriKrishna Devarayalu, Hon'ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Narasaraopet, Andhra Pradesh, Dr Lavu Rathaiah, Chairman, Vignan Group of Institutions and Dr Krishna Kishore, Incharge Vice Chancellor, Vignan (Deemed-to-be-University).

Speaking about the launch, Srikant Nandigam, CEO, Vignan Online said, "The future of education lies in being available on-demand across the platforms - from physical, to digital to phygital. Conforming to this belief, we at Vignan are unfolding a new chapter in our rich legacy - of a digital-first curriculum - thereby, expanding our trusted education brand to cater to the new-age learners under the philosophy 'Driving your Future'. Our new mission will open newer avenues for Vignan and empower us to tap the metaverse of opportunities in the coming years. We are excited to tap into the digital realm and thank our students, parents and faculties for their continued support in our journey."

Vignan Online will initially roll out four AICTE and UGC-DEB (Distance Education Bureau) approved online degree and master's degree programmes, tapping aspiring students and working professionals nationally and internationally. With its offerings, Vignan aims to promote easy accessibility of education and thus, encourage employability, entrepreneurship, leadership, and research aptitude among students. The programmes offered by Vignan Online include electives in BBA and MBA respectively.

Incepted in 1982, Vignan (Deemed-to-be-University) is situated in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. It is the brainchild of Dr. L Rathaiah, Chairman, Vignan Group of Institutions. The Group carries a legacy of over 45 years in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and has been providing on-campus UG, PG and PhD programmes.

Known for its ethical and moral standards, upliftment of the students and first-time engineers of the family, disciplined learning, committed faculty, state-of-the-art infrastructure and excellent placement record, Vignan has been providing quality education in a diverse and academically inspiring environment. Vignan has become instrumental not only in shaping the future of the learners, making them job-ready but also helping in their overall development, and being successful citizens.

