Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down from Board of Paytm Payments Bank; Board of Directors reconstituted

New Delhi [India], February 26 : One 97 Communications Ltd (OCL), which operates popular fintech brand Paytm, on Monday said that its associate bank Paytm Payments Bank Limited, has reconstituted its Board of Directors.

It appointed Ex-Central Bank of India Chairman Srinivasan Sridhar, retired IAS officer Debendranath Sarangi, former Executive Director of Bank of Baroda Ashok Kumar Garg, and Retd. IAS Rajni Sekhri Sibal.

"They have recently joined as Independent Directors," Paytm informed stock exchanges in a filing.

The parent company One 97 Communications supports its associate bank's move of opting for a board with only independent and executive directors by removing its nominee.

In the same exchange filing, it said the Company has been separately informed that founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has also resigned from the Board of Paytm Payments Bank to enable this transition.

The Paytm parent withdraws its nominee from the Paytm Payments Bank Board and Vijay Shekhar Sharma steps down as Part-Time non-executive Chairman and Board member. The bank's future business to be led by a reconstituted Board.

The Paytm bank has informed "us that they will commence the process of appointing a new Chairman", the filing said.

Sridhar brings with him an illustrious career in banking spanning over 40 years. He is currently serving as the Independent Director at Jubilant Pharmova. He has held leadership positions at Export Import Bank of India, Central Bank of India and National Housing Bank.

Sarangi, retired IAS (1977 batch) of Tamil Nadu cadre, is a veteran in public administration and corporate governance. He is currently serving as an Independent director on the boards of several companies including Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Limited and Voltas Ltd, among others.

Sibal is a retired IAS officer of Haryana cadre (1986 batch) with 38 years of experience in administration and governance. She has served as Secretary, Government of India. Currently, she serves as an Independent External Monitor in the Public Sector and as an Independent Director in Corporates.

Garg, with 39 years of diverse banking experience, has held significant positions including whole time Director at Bank of Baroda, Chief Executive for the US operations of the bank at New York, Managing Director of Bank of Baroda (Uganda) Ltd at Kampala and Chairman/Director of its subsidiaries in Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Kenya.

Beyond these, the board has former Executive Director of Punjab and Sind Bank Arvind Kumar Jain as Independent Director and Surinder Chawla, MD and CEO at Paytm Payments Bank.

Surinder Chawla, MD and CEO at Paytm Payments Bank said, "We welcome the appointment of Shri Srinivasan Sridhar, Shri Debendranath Sarangi, Shri Ashok Kumar Garg, and Smt Rajni Sekhri Sibal to our Board, marking a significant step forward in PPBL's journey. Their distinguished expertise will be pivotal in guiding us toward enhancing our governance structures and operational standards, further solidifying our dedication to compliance and best practices."

Srinivasan Sridhar, Board Member, Paytm Payments Bank Board said, "I am dedicated to utilizing my extensive banking expertise to steer the bank towards expanding its range of compliant services. It is my goal to ensure that PPBL becomes a paragon of regulatory compliance, setting new standards in delivering exceptional value to the stakeholders, in strict adherence with regulatory frameworks and best practices."

Debendranath Sarangi, Board Member, Paytm Payments Bank said, "Assuming this expanded role at a critical juncture for PPBL, my dedication is firmly rooted in adhering to and exceeding the highest standards of regulatory compliance and corporate governance. I am wholly committed to applying my expertise to navigate PPBL towards a future characterized by operational excellence, ensuring strict compliance with regulatory guidelines and fostering a culture of best practices."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor