Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Leads India's Push for Indigenous Defence Manufacturing and Global Peacekeeping

New Delhi [India], October 29: India's growing prominence in global peacekeeping is being matched by its rapid evolution as a hub for indigenous defence manufacturing. No longer confined to its traditional role of troop contribution, India is now shaping the future of global security through innovation, technology, and strategic self-reliance.

At the forefront of this transformation stands Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (VTDS) a new-generation defence enterprise driving the nation's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence. Rooted in India's strategic imperatives, VTDS is engaged in developing next-generation small arms and ammunition built on precision engineering, reliability, and indigenous expertise.

"Global peacekeeping depends on credible deterrence and trusted partnerships. Indian industry has the responsibility and now the capability to deliver both," said Mr. Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director of VTDS. "Our mission is to make India self-reliant in defence production while emerging as a global exporter of advanced technologies that strengthen peacekeeping and security worldwide."

As India asserts its place on the world stage, its defence sector reflects a commitment not to militarisation, but to modernisation, strategic autonomy, and responsible innovation. The intersection of Atmanirbhar Bharat and international collaboration is offering a new model for nations pursuing both security and peace.

Through its forward-looking approach, VTDS is contributing to India's defence ecosystem by developing cutting-edge solutions that enhance operational readiness for the armed forces while aligning with global efforts for sustainable peace.

The rise of companies like VTDS underscores India's transformation from an importer to a trusted partner in global defence and peacekeeping reinforcing its role as a nation that builds not only for itself, but for a safer, more stable world.

About Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (VTDS):

VTDS is an Indian defence technology company focused on developing next-generation small arms, ammunition, and precision-engineered defence solutions. Guided by a mission to strengthen India's self-reliance and contribute to global peace, VTDS stands at the intersection of innovation, strategy, and national security.

