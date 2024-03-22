Vikram Khakhar Secures Life Rights of War Hero Abdul Hamid

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 22: In a significant announcement, producer Vikram Khakhar has acquired the life rights of War Hero Abdul Hamid as well as the rights to the forthcoming biography Mere Papa Param Vir, chronicling the extraordinary life of Abdul Hamid, India's sole Muslim recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Khakhar's involvement underscores the importance of this project, which promises to shed light on a pivotal figure in Indian military history.

According to Khakhar, the biography, authored by Dr. S. Ramachandran, is set to explore profound themes of humanity and nationalism. Khakhar expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "I believe that Abdul Hamid's story is one that deserves to be told with authenticity and reverence. His bravery and sacrifice serve as an inspiration to us all, and it is an honour to be a part of preserving his legacy."

Dr. S Ramachandran, known for his incisive writing and meticulous research, has assured that the biography will offer readers an intimate glimpse into Abdul Hamid's life. "Through extensive research and firsthand accounts from Abdul Hamid's son, Zainul Hasan, we aim to paint a comprehensive picture of this revered war hero," remarked Dr. S Ramachandran.

One of the key aspects of Mere Papa Param Vir is the inclusion of previously undisclosed research and personal anecdotes. Hasan, Abdul Hamid's son, shared his insights exclusively for the biography, offering a deeper understanding of his father's character and motivations. "My father's story goes beyond his acts of valour on the battlefield. He was a man of integrity and compassion, and it is important to convey that aspect of his personality," stated Hasan.

Khakhar's commitment to preserving Abdul Hamid's legacy extends to securing the Life Rights to Abdul Hamid's personality from his family members. "It is essential that we honour Abdul Hamid's memory authentically. By collaborating closely with his family, we ensure that his story is told with the respect and reverence it deserves," emphasised Khakhar.

Khakhar's vision is to inspire future generations with Abdul Hamid's exemplary courage and unwavering dedication to the nation. Through this collaboration, he aims to immortalise a hero whose legacy continues to resonate with the spirit of resilience and selflessness.

Mere Papa Param Vir is poised to transcend the boundaries of a traditional biography, serving as a testament to the enduring power of the human spirit and the timeless ideals of valor and sacrifice. With Vikram Khakhar at the helm, this endeavor promises to shine a spotlight on a true icon of courage and honor, ensuring that Abdul Hamid's legacy continues to inspire and uplift hearts for generations to come.

