Vikrant Adams – A New-gen Political Campaigner from Maharashtra planning to enter Gujarat

August 30: A political strategist is a person who collects, analyzes, and optimizes election campaign data to develop election-winning strategies. As a result, choosing the right political campaign strategist has become a crucial aspect of any modern election.

Vikrant Adams, also known as Vikrant Bhingardive, is a young political strategist and digital marketer dominating the political strategy space without any formal degree or certificate.

Born and brought up in a middle-class family, Vikrant had a humble beginning. He left for Pune a few years ago without completing his formal education in search of a livelihood. Vikrant started his professional career with a monthly salary of Rs 10,000. However, he had eyes filled with big dreams and never stopped working towards realizing those dreams. Vikrant started educating himself on digital marketing alongside his regular day job to use the digital boom in his favour.

Vikrant started his career handling the social media of aspiring candidates for municipal elections. Gradually gaining knowledge of political propaganda while working. Eventually, he emerged as a seasoned political strategist in 2021 after mastering the skills of grassroots mobilization, fundraising, digital marketing, social media marketing, media relations, and issue advocacy.

Vikrant’s vast array of services includes campaign consultancy and advising, digital campaigning, and ground campaigning, among many others. His expertise helps political leaders and election candidates connect with the public and win their hearts effectively. He specializes in developing and executing personalized political campaigns per the candidates’ profile to produce election-winning results. This young digital marketer and new-age political campaigner from Pune believes in utilizing technology and innovation to reach potential voters and influence voter participation.

In a statement, he shares, “In a country like India, the nature and frequency of elections are different from any other part of the world. To win an election in India requires developing and implementing efficient political campaigns that fit the candidate’s profile and party’s political goals. I assist political leaders in planning data-driven political campaigns to get the party’s message out to a broader audience. Moreover, I aim to give our country better leadership to make the dream of a better India come true.”

Vikrant specializes in Political PR, Surveys (pre, exit & post-poll), Election Campaign Management, Political Party Registration, Political Advisory, Constituency Research, Campaign War Room Management, Political Research, Public Policy Research, Media Communication Strategy, Political Intelligence, Analytics, and Digital & Social Media Management. He also helps political parties start their journey through Political Party Registration Services.

Vikrant has already worked for India’s leading political parties like BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, and NCP in many states across the country. But as Vikrant still hasn’t got an opportunity to work in Gujarat, Vikrant is now looking for an opportunity to use his skills in Gujarat.

