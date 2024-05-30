'Viksit Ports' necessary to achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat': Maha Governor

Mumbai, May 30 Stating that the road to 'Viksit Bharat' passes through 'Viksit Ports', Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais stressed the importance of developing the ports of India. The Governor was speaking on the occasion of the 35th Foundation Day of the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority at a programme held here.

Two Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) were signed for a total of Rs 40,000 crores between Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and PSA (India), and JNPA and CMACGM for the development of the Greenfield Port at Vadhvan. The Governor felicitated the representatives of Public Private Partnership (PPP) and officials of JNPA on the occasion.

The Governor released a Coffee Table Book and the Special Edition on the 35th Anniversary of JNPA brought out by Bhandarkar Publications.

JNPA Chairman Umesh Wagh in his speech said, “As we mark 35 years of JNPA's impressive journey, we look back on our accomplishments in advancing India's maritime infrastructure. Our dedication to innovation, efficiency, and sustainability has established JNPA as a leader in global port operations. This milestone underscores the commitment of our team and the support of our stakeholders.’’

Since its inception in 1989, JNPA has grown to become the largest container port in India. The port recently achieved a historic milestone by recording its highest-ever throughput of 6.43 million TEUs (twenty foot equivalent units) in the fiscal year 2023-24. Moreover JNPA has consistently handled over 6 million TEUs annually in the last couple of years. The port's strategic initiatives in digitalization, automation, commitment and green port initiatives have set new benchmarks in the industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor