Vinay Kumar Dubey, Chairman VKDL NPA Advisory Council, Honoured at Prestigious DPSA Para Powerlifting Event in Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 30: The Divyang Para Sports Association of Delhi (DPSA) successfully organised the 3rd Senior and 2nd Junior & Sub-Junior Delhi State Para Powerlifting Championship 2025-26 on Saturday, 27 December 2025, at the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, New Delhi. The championship emerged as a powerful confluence of social responsibility, sporting excellence, and inclusive development.

On this distinguished occasion, Mr. Vinay Kumar Dubey, Chairman of the VKDL NPA Advisory Council, renowned legal expert, and member of the Hindi Advisory Committee (Official Language Department), Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, was specially honoured for his outstanding contribution to social service, financial reforms, and his commitment to nation-building.

The event was inaugurated in the esteemed presence of Dr. Arvind Menon, National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, IPS Devesh Srivastava, Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, and the chief guest Vinay Kumar Dubey.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Arvind Menon stated that "initiatives like Khelo India and Fit India are providing equal opportunities to every section of society, especially empowering para-athletes to move forward with confidence."

IPS Devesh Srivastava lauded the courage, discipline, and dedication of para players and encouraged them to aim for excellence at national and international platforms.

DPSA President Ms. Parul Singh highlighted that the championship marks a significant step towards strengthening para sports in the national capital.

While accepting the honour, Vinay Kumar Dubey remarked, "Para athletes represent the true strength of our nation. Being part of such initiatives and contributing to their motivation is a matter of immense pride for me."

Notably, the VKDL NPA Advisory Council is actively working across the country in coordination with banks to resolve major financial and Non-Performing Asset (NPA) cases. With operations in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, the organisation is playing a vital role in relieving businesses from debt stress and contributing towards the vision of a debt-free India.

Vinay Kumar Dubey has also remained highly active in the social sector. His recent initiatives, including large-scale community conferences, cow protection activities, and social welfare programs, have established him as a sensitive, committed, and people-centric leader.

Political circles are abuzz with discussions that if the Bharatiya Janata Party offers him an opportunity from his native district Pratapgarh (Patti) or his professional base Mumbai, he may step into active politics in the near future.

Following the event, Vinay Kumar Dubey received an outpouring of congratulations from friends and well-wishers across the country.

It is noteworthy that Vinay Kumar Dubey is the founder of V.K. Dubey & Associates, United Legal, KNS Legal, and VKDL Corporation. He also serves as the National Legal Head of the Prime Minister's Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan Organisation, through which he actively promotes public awareness regarding various government schemes and welfare initiatives.

Additionally, he is closely associated with the Pratapgarh Parivar Organisation, which works dedicatedly for the development of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh and the welfare of Pratapgarh natives residing across India and abroad.

Vinay Kumar Dubey is also the founder and patron of several charitable institutions, including the Kumari Mamta Devi Memorial Trust, Brahmin International Business Organisation (BIBO), Gyanodaya Seva Samiti, and Kisan Kranti Morcha, all of which are actively contributing in the fields of education and healthcare.

Furthermore, as the National Secretary of KNS Group, he has played a crucial role in providing livelihood opportunities to thousands of underprivileged women in Uttar Pradesh by promoting small-scale employment and self-reliance.

Owing to his sustained commitment to social welfare, legal advocacy, and nation-building initiatives, Vinay Kumar Dubey has built a strong and positive social-political image among senior leaders of the BJP and RSS.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor