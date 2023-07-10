Vinayaka Mission's Research Foundation Oraganised 16th Convocation & Founders Day

NewsVoir

Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 10: Vinayaka Mission's Research Foundation Deemed to be University (VMRF DU) held its 16th annual convocation ceremony and Founders Day at Annapoorana Auditorium, Vinayaka Mission's Kirupananda Variyar Medical College, Seeragapadi, Salem.

Dr. A.S. Ganesan, Chancellor presided over the Convocation ceremony and declared open the Convocation proceedings in the presence of Annapoorani Shanmugasundaram, Trustee and Dato' Seri. Dr. S. Saravanan, Pro-Chancellor, Directors Dr. Anuradha Ganesan, Datin' Seri. Kamatchi Sharavanan, S.Arunadevi Chandrasekar, Vice-President N.V. Chandrasekar and Directors N. Ramaswamy, K.Jaganathan were also present in the ceremony.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. P.K. Sudhir delivered the welcome address and read out a comprehensive annual report of the University.

Congratulating the graduating batch, Chief Guest, Kailash Satyarthi, Nobel Peace Laureate, said, "Congratulations to the graduating class of 2023. Embrace the opportunities that come with assuming new roles and pursuing your dreams. Express gratitude for the collective efforts that have brought you to this moment. As you move forward, dare to dream big, explore your potential, and take decisive action. Remember that questioning societal norms can pave the way for transformative change. Cultivate compassion, as it is an essential factor in addressing the pressing global challenges we face today. Draw inspiration from the timeless principles advocated by Mahatma Gandhi, which can guide us in our journey towards a better future."

The Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) is conferred upon Prof. S.Salomon Pappiah, Tamil Scholar, Television Personality & Pattimandram Moderator, and Doctor of Science is Prof. Dr M R Rajagopal, Palliative Care Physician, and Founder Chairman of Pallium India, for the exceptional contribution of their respective field.

For more information, login website vmrfdu.edu.in.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor