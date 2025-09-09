VinFast Makes Its Landmark Debut with Launch of Made-in-India Premium Electric Suvs VF 6 and VF 7

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 9: VinFast officially launched its much-anticipated premium electric SUVs in India: the Sleek, smart VF 6 and Sporty sophisticated VF 7. Marking VinFast's first models introduced to India's rapidly expanding EV market, the launch underscores the company's strong commitment to supporting the nation's transition toward sustainable, green mobility and positions VinFast as a key player in shaping India's EV future.

As Indian customers embrace EVs for their performance, sustainability, and technology, VinFast is stepping in with the VF 6 and VF 7, two premium SUVs designed to meet the unique expectations of Indian consumers. From range and comfort to advanced safety and features, these models are engineered to redefine premium EV ownership. With this launch, VinFast seeks to position itself as a catalyst in this transformation, combining international expertise with a strong local footprint to serve the diverse needs of Indian customers.

On the launch, Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, said, "Today marks a historic milestone - the launch of cars that are not just made in India, but made by Indians, for Indians. We are introducing a complete electric mobility ecosystem, thoughtfully designed for Indian families. The VF 6 and VF 7 embody the perfect harmony of practical design, premium quality, and cutting-edge technology that Indian consumers aspire to. Backed by our state-of-the-art Thoothukudi facility and strong ecosystem partnerships, we are committed to supporting India's vision of becoming a global leader in electric mobility."

Premium Electric SUVs Designed for Indian Families

VinFast enters India's dynamic electric vehicle market at an opportune time, with the segment experiencing unprecedented growth and consumer appetite for premium electric SUVs. The company's positioning focuses on delivering advanced features typically found in higher segments, cutting-edge safety technology, and comprehensive after-sales support to consumers seeking sustainable mobility solutions.

VinFast VF 6

Inspired by philosophy of 'The Duality in Nature', VF 6, a premium compact electric SUV combines contrasting qualities of fun and sophistication, technology and human focus, to deliver an exceptional blend of performance and features.

The feature loaded electric SUV offers a 59.6 kWh battery pack with 25-minute fast charging (10- 70%), ARAI certified range of upto 468 kms. 2,730 mm long wheelbase and 190 mm ground clearance are ideal for Indian family needs.

Ample variant choices for customers - The VF 6 Premium SUV will be offered in two interior trim colours and three variants - Earth, Wind and Wind Infinity.

* VF 6 Earth: 130 kW peak power, 250 Nm peak torque, independent rear suspension for utmost comfort. Multiple drive modes to suit individual driving preferences and moods. With all black interiors, 12.9 inch infotainment screen, automatic AC, powered driver seat and cruise control are all standard equipment. Another stand out feature is the piano inspired gear selector that comes with dedicated drive mode button, electronic parking brake and auto hold functionality.

* VF 6 Wind: 150 kW peak power, 310 Nm peak torque, 0-100 kmph in just 8.9 seconds gives exhilarating performance. With Mocca brown interiors, premium vegan leather upholstery, 8-way powered driver seat adjustment and front seats ventilation, dual-zone AC with air ionizer and PM 1.0 air filtration will keep the families in comfort. An 8-speaker audio system, coloured HUD projection, Adaptive Cruise Control along with full ADAS Level 2 suit including front and rear auto emergency braking, and 18-inch machine-cut wheels are other prominent additions.

* VF 6 Wind Infinity: Adds a large edge to edge panoramic fixed glass roof.

* ARAI Certified Range: Earth (468 km), Wind (463 km)

Standard Features on VF 6: Auto LED Projector Headlamps with auto levelling, Signature lights in front and rear, Acoustic Windshield and glass roof, Reverse Link ORVM, Keyless entry and go, Power adjustment for driver seat, Auto AC, All windows auto up and auto down with anti-pinch, Bezel less auto dimming IRVM, ABS, EBD, BA, ESC, TCS, HSA, ROM, ESS, All disc brakes, Rain sensing wipers, 7 Airbags, dTPMS, 360 degree SVM, Cruise Control, 12.9 inch infotainment screen, wireless AACP, 6 Speakers, multiple drive and regen modes, Connected car Tech.

VinFast VF 7

The VF 7 embodies 'The Universe is Asymmetrical' design philosophy, fusing bold exteriors with premium interior. VF 7 is a large SUV with length exceeding 4.5 mtrs and 2,840 mm wheelbase. It will be available in two battery packs and five variants - Earth, Wind, Wind Infinity, Sky and Sky Infinity. The car also has two interior color options and two drivetrain options: FWD and AWD configurations.

* VF 7 Earth: 59.6 kWh battery pack, motor producing 130 kW peak power and generating 250 Nm peak torque. Charging time of just 24 minutes from 10% to 70%. Sporty black vegan leather upholstery, coloured HUD projection, rain-sensing wipers, dual zone air conditioning, powered driver seat, cruise control and large 19 inch alloy wheels are all standard. The piano inspired gear selector that comes with dedicated drive mode button, electronic parking brake and auto hold functionality is sporty and sophisticated.

* VF 7 Wind: Gets a larger 70.8 kWh battery pack, max. power of 150 kW from PMSM motor, 310 Nm peak torque, able to touch 100 kmph from stand still in just 9.5 seconds.28-minute fast charging (10-70%), 19-inch alloy wheels painted in sporty black colour, powered tailgate, 8-way power driver seat adjustment, front ventilated seats, 8-speaker audio system, Adaptive Cruise Control along with full ADAS Level 2 suit including an advanced driver distraction warning with a driver monitoring system camera mounted on the steering. Premium mocca brown vegan leather interiors adds to the aura of the car.

* VF 7 Sky: All the features of VF 7 Wind plus a Dual motor setup generating combined peak power of 260 kW and 500 Nm peak torque, this gives AWD capabilities to the car and can touch 100 kmph in just 5.8 secs.

* VF 7 Wind Infinity and VF 7 Sky Infinity: Adds a large edge-to-edge panoramic fixed glass roof.

* ARAI Certified Range: Earth (438 km), Wind (532 km), Sky (510 km)

Standard Features on VF 7: Large 19 inch alloy wheels, heated ORVM with auto dimming and memory functions, flush door handles, coloured HUD projection, a C-Type 90 W USB port to charge electronic gadgets and even a dual zone AC. Auto LED Projector Headlamps with auto levelling, Signature lights in front and rear, Acoustic Windshield and glassroof, Reverse Link ORVM, Keyless entry and go, Power adjustment for driver seat, Auto AC, All windows auto up and auto down with anti pinch, Bezeless auto dimming IRVM, ABS, EBD, BA, ESC, TCS, HSA, ROM, ESS, All disc brakes, Rain sensing wipers, 7 Airbags, dTPMS, 360 degree SVM, Cruise Control, 12.9 inch infotainment screen, wireless AACP, 6 Speakers, multiple drive and regen modes, Connected car Tech.

Comprehensive Ecosystem Partnerships Drive Market Entry

VinFast has built a robust ecosystem for delightful ownership experience. The company has partnered with leading banks and financial institutions to offer tailored financing solutions. Strategic collaborations with RoadGrid, myTVS, and Global Assure are helping establish a nationwide network for charging and after-sales services. Furthering its commitment to sustainability, VinFast has also joined hands with BatX Energies for advanced battery recycling and create a circular battery value chain. Together, these initiatives reflect company's vision of shaping a greener future through responsible and innovative practices.

National Dealer Network and Made-in-India Manufacturing

VinFast India is rapidly expanding its presence across India with planned 35 dealer touchpoints and 26 Workshops across 27 cities by end of CY2025. These include metros and emerging EV hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kochi and Lucknow.

Core to company's India strategy is its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, where both the VF 6 and VF 7 will be assembled. The plant aligns perfectly with India's vision of becoming a global manufacturing and export hub. The facility's strategic location near the Port positions it ideally for serving both domestic demand and export markets.

Global Experience, Local Commitment

VinFast brings extensive international experience to India, with successful market entries across the United States, Canada, Europe, Philippines, Indonesia, and the Middle East. The company's global presence spans across three continents, reflecting its commitment to driving the worldwide electric vehicle revolution.

VinFast has achieved remarkable success in its home country of Vietnam, becoming the country's leading automotive manufacturer. The company has earned international acknowledgment for its rapid growth and innovation.

VinFast (NASDAQ: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, one of Vietnam's largest conglomerates, is a pure-play electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer with the mission of making EVs accessible to everyone. VinFast's product line-up today includes a wide range of electric SUVs, e-scooters, and e-buses.

VinFast is currently embarking on its next growth phase through rapid expansion of its distribution and dealership network globally and increasing its manufacturing capacities with a focus on key markets across North America, Europe and Asia.

