VIPS Finstock Steps Into The NFT-World

NFTs have opened wide doors for artists and enthusiasts everywhere around the world. And now, an Indian crypto startup has decided to explore the arena and make the most of it. Yes, we are talking about Pune's VIPS Finstock, which has been on the forefront recently for its development pace and the great utilities and giveaways they keep coming up with. That said, let us tell you a little more about what VIPS Finstock is, in case you haven't been keeping up. VIPS Finstock is India's fastest-growing crypto exchange platform. The company has been functional since Jan 2022, and within a year, they've ticked off most of its tasks and are ready to dive deeper. They are known for their key features, which include top-class security, easy-to-understand UI, responsive customer support, hassle-free facilitation of funds from bank accounts to crypto wallets, and, most importantly, additional utilities to benefit from.

This month, however, the company has decided to take a higher road and step into the world of NFTs (non-fungible tokens). On 24th September 2022, on the occasion of the CEO, Mr Vinod Khute's birthday, the company announced its development to the world. On the occasion of the business tycoon's birthday, the company organized a crypto event and took the opportunity to announce its NFT launch. The event took place in Pattaya, Thailand, with the CEO being at its center and alongside many big names in the business. During the announcement, the CEO expressed how deeply gratified he was for such a massive development and thanked his wonderful team and family for being a constant support. He announced the launch of nine NFTs, which he named the "Dream Big Series" because that has been the motto of his life. All the NFTs are his photos and will be released by partnering with another up-and-coming name in the industry, MetaWhale World. MetaWhale World is a virtual gaming platform that allows players to build and monetize their gaming experiences. It works on the Binance blockchain and has attractive use cases. They provide blockchain-based decentralized games, NFT museums, and virtual properties. The Museum is a fascinating location in the MetaWhale Metaverse, where users can visit to tour great works of art and one-of-a-kind creations. It consists of well-known fashion labels, the best historical artifacts, etc.VIPS Finstock's NFTs will be available in MetaWhale Metaverse’s NFT Museum and will be available for purchase through VIPS tokens. Yes, that means the VIPS token has a new and exciting utility. This opens new prospects for VIPS Finstock, and as Mr Vinod Khute said, "this is just the beginning of something massive, and we look forward to continuing development in this arena."



