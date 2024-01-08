Vipul Jha notches success in export business with passion

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 8: Passion is the fuel behind a successful career and Vipul Jha, an exporter from Pune, and a member of Being Exporter, a leading platform for export assistance founded by Bhagirath Goswami, epitomises this dynamic energy.

While running a successful makhana (fox nut) processing unit, Mr Jha sought a new challenge to fuel his passion and found his calling in the export business.

“I was looking for a new opportunity to grow. I was hesitant about exports at first since I felt it was complicated, but I decided that this was an industry that would help me grow. Thankfully I joined Being Exporter and found a mentor in Bhagirath Goswami, who has guided me in every step and pushed me to achieve greater heights,” says Mr Jha, Director of Devkarma International.

Mr Jha achieved immediate success and in addition to makhanas, he has also started exporting earthen utensils.

“This is just the beginning. I want to achieve daily loading,” says Mr Jha, who says the Being Exporter community is not just a community but an extended family.

Acknowledging Mr Jha's success, Mr Goswami said, “He is creating a new belief for everyone about the huge opportunities in exports. His success will inspire many entrepreneurs.”

Mr Jha encourages aspiring exporters saying it is a field that offers money, prosperity, challenge, thrill and adventure.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor