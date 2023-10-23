‘Viraj Profiles Celebrates World Students Day with a ‘Gift of Knowledge’

New Delhi (India), October 23: On World Students Day, Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. showcased its unwavering dedication to education and community development by reaching out to the future torchbearers of our nation. This noble endeavour unfolded at a government school in Palghar, highlighting Viraj’s commitment to fostering young talents.

Viraj Profiles’ team orchestrated a heartwarming initiative, distributing comprehensive all-in-one learning books, essential stationery, captivating colouring books, and delectable treats to enthusiastic young scholars. The students received these thoughtful gifts with gratitude, their smiles lighting up the day.Senior Officials from Viraj Profiles were present in this program. Their interaction with the students resonated positively, offering encouragement and motivation for young minds.

Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. firmly believes that crafting future leaders begins with providing access to quality education. The company’s dedication to this cause remains resolute, and it is dedicated to fortifying the foundation for generations to come.

For further information regarding Viraj Profiles Pvt. Ltd. and its community-focused initiatives, kindly visit www.viraj.com.

