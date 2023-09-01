VIRAJ Profiles Embraces Digital Era with Manthan Newsletter Launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1: Viraj Profiles marked a remarkable milestone by introducing its newsletter, Manthan, in an immersive digital format. The virtual launch witnessed the esteemed presence of the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Mr. Neeraj Kochhar and key management figures, who collectively celebrated this momentous occasion.

This leap into the digital realm reflects Viraj’s commitment to innovation and growth in this era of enhanced connectivity and engagement. The virtual event not only showcased Viraj’s dedication to progress but also showcased the organization’s adaptability and forward-thinking mindset. It resonated with Viraj’s ethos of embracing change in an ever-evolving world.

The newsletter Manthan serves as a bridge, uniting Viraj with its esteemed stakeholders, employees, and partners. This format ensures seamless delivery of news, updates, and insights, fostering engagement and keeping everyone informed about the company’s endeavors, accomplishments, and industry advancements. The newsletter encapsulates our pledge to a promising future where we amplify not only the brilliance of stainless steel but also harness digital power to connect and communicate.

At Viraj, our core mission is to cultivate lasting connections. Manthan amplifies this commitment, filling gaps and drawing us closer to our incredible team, valued partners, and supportive network. As we embark on this journey, the first edition of Manthan soars as a symbol of transformation, paving the path toward connectivity, sustainability, and a brighter future in the stainless-steel industry.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor