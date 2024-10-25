ViralPe Presents 15th Indian Memory Championship and Squadron Leader Jayasimha Memory Awards 2024

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 25: The Indian Memory Sports Council, led by Squadron Leader Jayasimha, successfully hosted the ViralPe (www.viralpe.com) Sponsored 15th Indian National Memory Championship on October 20, 2024, in Hyderabad.

A total of 180 participants from 3 countries, 14 states, and 60 towns/cities, representing 74 schools, took part in the championship. This included 5 students each from Zilla Parishad High School, Hydernagar, and ASWA Foundation, Shadnagar. Participants ranged from 7 to 73 years old, spanning four generations.

ViralPe (www.viralpe.com) Steps Forward as the Title Sponsor

ViralPe sponsored the event, with Chairman Mr. P. R. Srinivasan stating, “Just as ViralPe simplifies sales for businesses, Dr. P. Srinivas Kumar simplifies memorisation for students. Impressed by his vision to spread this skill across the country, we decided to sponsor the event and are committed to supporting his future endeavors.

Expanding the Reach of Memory Training Nationwide

ViralPe (www.viralpe.com) co-founder Mrs. Srivalli Pepakayala emphasized the importance of memory training as the foundation of learning, aiming to make it accessible across India. She highlighted ViralPe's goal to empower 10,000-15,000 entrepreneurs and millions of freelancers by setting up 800 memory training centers in every district.

She added that, under the guidance of Squadron Leader Jayasimha and Dr. P. Srinivas Kumar, with the support of ViralPe’s Chairman, P. R. Srinivasan, they are committed to enhancing India's education and skill development.

Notable Guests and Speeches

Actor and National Trainer Pradeep emphasized that memory skills build confidence, which can elevate participants to greater heights in life.

Dr. A. Uma, Professor of Biotechnology at JNTUH, was impressed to see participants from all age groups and supported the memory techniques as a valuable tool for students.

Shaik Sirajuddin, DIG (Retd.), reflected on the importance of memory, recalling how it helped them navigate forests during operations, stressing that memory skills remain crucial even with advanced technology.

Srikanth Thogarchedu, President of Cronus Pharma, congratulated the winners and encouraged others to persist, reminding them that setbacks are part of every champion's journey.

Dr. C. Veerender, a psychologist, praised Squadron Leader Jayasimha for his dedication to advancing memory sports in India and for organizing the championship for 15 years despite financial challenges.

Dr. Jaya Prakash Narayana, IAS (Rtd), praised all participants as winners, regardless of medals, and expressed gratitude towards ViralPe’s (www.viralpe.com) Founder/Chairman, Mr. P R Srinivasan, Co-Founder/CFO, Mrs. Srivalli Pepakayala, and Co-Founder/Managing Director, Shaji K R, for coming forward to sponsor this kind of event without expecting any brand mileage. He also presented a trophy to Rajneesh Barapatre, a world champion in speed reading and mind mapping.

Squadron Leader Jayasimha, President of the Indian Memory Sports Council, stated that there is no such thing as a “Good” or “Bad” memory, only trained and untrained memories. He showed great respect towards ViralPe (www.viralpe.com) Sales and Services Founder/Chairman Mr. P.R. Srinivasan for coming forward voluntarily to sponsor this great National Battles of the Brains event.

Passing the Baton to the Next Generation

On this occasion, Squadron Leader Jayasimha spoke about the importance of passing on responsibilities to the next generation, announcing that Dr. P. Srinivas Kumar will take over the duties and responsibilities of Jayasimha Mind Education and the Indian Memory Sports Council, while Jayasimha himself will continue as a mentor. He expressed confidence in Dr. P. Srinivas Kumar's ability to bring memory training and memory sports to every school, college, and student across the country.

Dr. P. Srinivas Kumar, Chief In Charge of Championships at the Indian Memory Sports Council, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Squadron Leader Jayasimha for the opportunity to contribute to the growth of memory sports in India. He shared his vision of expanding memory sports nationwide, with the goal of identifying and training individuals capable of becoming world memory champions from India, with the support of ViralPe Sales and Services Founder/Chairman Mr. P R Srinivasan.

Dr. Srinivas Kumar emphasized that many participants have the potential to compete at the World Memory Championship in Turkey but face financial constraints. He urged sponsors to support these talented individuals and help them represent India on the world stage.

A Tribute to Jayasimha: Renaming of National Awards

Dr. P. Srinivas Kumar announced that all national memory awards will be named the “Squadron Leader Jayasimha Memory Awards,” honoring Jayasimha’s 15 years of dedication to promoting memory sports in India. This tribute recognizes his significant contributions to the field.

Key Contributors to the Success of the 15th Indian National Memory Championship:

Deepak TR, Rajneesh Barapatre, Bhuvan Dhanesha, Krishnaveni, Dr. R Uma Sharma, Dr. Sriram Santhosh, Suneel Sawant, Jino, Simy Peter, A Saraswaathi, Chakradhar Dixit, Murthy, Ayyappa R, Balamurali, Gayatri Agarwal, Manisha, Suresh Nair, Nellore Munilakshmi, Anitha Deepak, GV Sivanarayana, Uma, Manoj, Raja sekhar, Shravya, Suneel, Stone, John, Shravan, Abhishek, more than 70 Students from the Department of Biotechnology at JNTUH played a pivotal role, Thabitha Devarapalli and Neeraja excelled as the Masters of Ceremony, captivating the audience and leading the entire event with great energy.

Sponsors for the 15th Indian National Memory Championship included ViralPe Sales & Services as the Title and Event sponsor. Meenuga Srilakshmi, Dr. R Uma Sharma, and Mr. Nanjunda sponsored kids from ASWA Foundation, while ViralPe also sponsored students from Zilla Parishad High School, Hydernagar. Prize money sponsors were Gayatri Agarwal, TP Praveen, Umavathy, Deepak N. Parab, and Bhavana Shah.

The Winners of the 15th Indian National Memory Championship:

Overall Category:

Prateek Yadav – Winner

Vishvaa RajaKumar – 1st Runner up

Achinth B A – 2nd Runner up

Senior Category:

Hema Doctor – Winner

Sampatrao Maruti Babar

Baban Gaikwad

Adults Category:

Prateek Yadav

Vishvaa RajaKumar

Neena J Kalyan

Juniors Category:

Achinth B A

Vanshika Dhananjay Shetty

Ashith A

Kids Category:

Sai Harshitha Periya Perumal

Niranjan Kritik V

Anvita Bhat

Those interested in participating in upcoming memory championships in India and abroad—students, teachers, parents, and institution heads—can contact Dr. P. Srinivas Kumar at 9849411451, email drcnu.imsc@gmail.com, or visit www.indianmemorychampionship.com

