Virgio Brings 1960s Charm Back with its Collection - The Veronicas and Does It Sustainably

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 20: Virgio, the trailblazer in circular fashion, is proud to announce the launch of its highly anticipated collection, 'The Veronicas'. This winter, Virgio marries runway-inspired trends with ethical fashion, offering a contemporary twist to 1960s aesthetics. The collection appeals to the young sassy generation that believes in looking great but not at the cost of the planet.

The collection has an effortless sexiness with an undertone of luxury. Drawing inspiration from 1960s fashion and the influential designs of Stella McCartney and Roberto Cavalli on global runways, 'The Veronicas' collection encapsulates the essence of luxury country clothing. The infusion of vintage checks, characteristic of this era, pays homage to iconic '60s patterns. Silhouettes, reminiscent of the swinging '60s, capture the era's spirit, while tailored cuts and flowing lines bring a modern edge to classic styles. In a nod to the past, Virgio introduces 'The Veronicas,' a collection that seamlessly blends 60s Anglo-Indian silhouettes with an Indian twist. Think Nehru collars, A-line dresses, and vibrant prints reminiscent of the flower power movement.

Virgio takes pride in crafting every piece sustainably, using natural fabrics such as breathable cotton and the softest-ever viscose. These fabrics not only evoke the comfort and freedom of the '60s but also align with Virgio's commitment to sustainable practices. The use of non-toxic, eco-friendly dyes ensures that the collection is aligned with the brand's mission of promoting conscious fashion.

Embracing ethical fashion, 'The Veronicas' collection ensures transparency in the supply chain and fair wages for all involved. Going above and beyond, Virgio provides the carbon footprint for each garment, empowering consumers to make conscientious and sustainable choices.

Virgio believes that sustainable fashion should be accessible to all. The collection starts from Rs 990 and is capped at Rs 3000 - 'The Veronicas' collection offers eco-chic styles without breaking the bank, reinforcing the brand's commitment to making conscious choices mainstream.

"Drawing inspiration from the iconic 1960s, we've not only curated a collection but crafted a narrative that echoes the spirit of change. We've married our brand pillars of style, natural fabrics and ethical practices to make fashion a force for good. Virgio is not just a brand; it's a movement toward conscious choices, accessible premium clothing, and timeless elegance. Join us as we redefine fashion, one eco-chic piece at a time." says Amar Nagaram.

