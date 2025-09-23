Virulina: Patent-Awarded Polyherbal Breakthrough for Viral Respiratory Infection and Immunomodulatory Conditions

New Delhi [India], September 22: Viral respiratory infections (VRIs) have long been a persistent challenge for global healthcare. From seasonal flu-like illnesses to more severe viral conditions, these infections often affect millions each year, causing breathlessness, persistent cough, fatigue, and in many cases, long-term respiratory damage. Despite advances in modern medicine, treatment options remain limited, with many patients relying only on symptomatic relief. Unfortunately, overuse of antibiotics—despite their ineffectiveness against viruses—has worsened the crisis of antimicrobial resistance.

This growing medical gap called for a safe, evidence-based, and holistic approach. Rising to the challenge, Natural Solutions and Neutraceuticals Pvt Ltd (NSNPL) , a registered company in Mumbai, Maharashtra, developed Virulina®, a patent-awarded polyherbal formulation designed to combat VRIs with a unique triple action—immunomodulatory, anti-inflammatory, and antiviral properties in one formulation.

What makes Virulina® truly exceptional is not only its scientific validation—including

preclinical, toxicology, and clinical studies, and CSIR-backed antiviral research at the Regional Centre of Biotechnology, Faridabad—but also the passion and perseverance of its creators: Dr. Anil Kumar Sharma (BNYS, MD AM), Dr. Sandeep Arora (Ph.D., Pharmaceutical Sciences), and Dr. Dishya Sewda (BAMS).

The Motivation: A Patient-Centric Mission

The story of Virulina® is rooted in compassion and necessity. As Dr. Sharma recalls, patients suffering from viral respiratory complications often had no effective solutions. Families were helpless, physicians were constrained by limited treatment choices, and recovery was slow.

“We developed Virulina out of a sense of duty,” Dr. Sharma shares. “The suffering we saw inspired us to create something that could truly change outcomes. We had neither large financial reserves nor pharmaceutical backing—what we had was passion, knowledge, and the determination to serve patients.”

This motivation sparked a research journey that would blend traditional Ayurvedic wisdom with modern pharmacology, bridging two worlds to create a product capable of addressing an unmet global health need.

The Science Behind Virulina®

At its core, Virulina® is not just another herbal supplement—it is a scientifically validated phytopharmaceutical with a unique multi-target mechanism:

Immunomodulatory Action:

Virulina® enhances both innate and adaptive immune responses. It stimulates leukocyte migration, supports lymphocyte proliferation, and improves the phagocytic function of polymorphonuclear cells—helping the body respond effectively to viral invasions.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties:

In viral infections, hyperinflammation often causes more harm than the virus itself. Virulina® downregulates pro-inflammatory mediators such as nitric oxide, cytokines, chemokines, and growth factors. This mechanism helps reduce airway inflammation, prevent tissue damage, and maintain healthy respiratory function.

Antiviral Activity:

Perhaps most significantly, Virulina® interferes with viral RNA replication by targeting RNA polymerase—an enzyme crucial for viral survival. This reduces viral load and promotes faster recovery.

Mucolytic & Fibrinolytic Benefits:

Beyond its core triple action, Virulina® supports airway clearance, reduces mucus viscosity, and prevents clot-related complications, ensuring comprehensive respiratory care.

This integrative mechanism is what makes Virulina® stand apart from symptomatic treatments, offering a complete respiratory defense system.

Immunity, Infections & Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Emerging evidence highlights that immune modulation plays a vital role not only in fighting infections but also in maintaining heart health. While sudden cardiac arrest cannot be directly linked to any single factor such as vaccination, it is increasingly recognized that the after-effects of viral infections and immune challenges may influence cardiovascular function. By strengthening and balancing immune responses, formulations like Virulina® may contribute indirectly to resilience—not only against respiratory complications but also in supporting overall systemic health.

From Struggles to Recognition

The journey of Virulina® was not without obstacles. Conducting multi-stage research—preclinical, toxicology, clinical validation, and CSIR antiviral studies—required immense financial investment and scientific rigor.

“Collaborating pharmaceutical sciences with natural solutions is never easy,” Dr. Arora notes. “Each stage demanded resources we did not have. But our commitment kept us moving forward. Even when promoting the product and creating awareness posed new challenges, we did not stop.”

This perseverance, however, yielded remarkable recognition:

Patent Award – Virulina® is the first herbal product awarded a patent in the category of viral respiratory infections.

– Virulina® is the first herbal product awarded a patent in the category of viral respiratory infections. CSIR Virology Centre Study – Antiviral activity validated against Remdesivir, a known antiviral reference drug.

– Antiviral activity validated against Remdesivir, a known antiviral reference drug. AABI Torch Award (2024) – For Best Nomination (India), marking international recognition of innovation.

– For Best Nomination (India), marking international recognition of innovation. Science & Technology Park, Pune – NSNPL was incubated and received equity investment from the Department of Science & Technology, Govt. of India, based on research quality.

Academic & Research Collaborations

To add further credibility, NSNPL collaborated with Amity Institute of Pharmacy, Mohali (Punjab) to create value out of traditional knowledge and validate Virulina®'s mechanism. Dr. Sandeep Arora, Professor & Dean, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, played an instrumental role as a co-researcher, bringing his academic expertise to strengthen the product's scientific foundation.

Why Virulina® Matters in Today's Healthcare

The significance of Virulina® extends beyond one product. It represents a paradigm shift in respiratory healthcare:

Unmet Need: Few integrative solutions exist for viral respiratory infections beyond symptomatic care.

Few integrative solutions exist for viral respiratory infections beyond symptomatic care. Antibiotic Misuse: Antibiotics continue to be wrongly prescribed for viral illnesses, driving resistance.

Antibiotics continue to be wrongly prescribed for viral illnesses, driving resistance. Chronic Sequelae: Many patients develop long-term respiratory complications after viral infections.

Many patients develop long-term respiratory complications after viral infections. Patient-Centric Demand: Increasingly, people seek safe, natural, and scientifically validated solutions.

Virulina® answers this demand by combining safety, efficacy, and evidence—offering both patients and physicians an integrative solution.

Looking Ahead: Global Goals

The NSNPL team has ambitious goals for Virulina®, envisioning it as a global benchmark in natural respiratory healthcare. Their objectives include:

Preventive Role: Supporting immune preparedness to reduce infection risk.

Supporting immune preparedness to reduce infection risk. Therapeutic Role: Assisting in faster recovery during acute infections.

Assisting in faster recovery during acute infections. Rehabilitation: Addressing persistent cough, airway hyperreactivity, and chronic lung issues.

Addressing persistent cough, airway hyperreactivity, and chronic lung issues. Safe Integrative Option: Providing physicians with an evidence-based herbal formulation that complements conventional care.

Providing physicians with an evidence-based herbal formulation that complements conventional care. Global Relevance: Expanding Virulina®'s reach internationally as a model phytopharmaceutical.

A Promise of Healing

Virulina® is more than a product—it is a promise of healing born from dedication, research, and compassion. It symbolizes how passion, science, and perseverance can overcome financial and institutional hurdles to create something of lasting value for humanity.

As Dr. Sharma concludes:

“Success is not just about recognition. It is about knowing that patients who once suffered without solutions now have hope. Virulina® is our contribution to global health.”

NSNPL, a DPIIT-recognised Innovative Startup, continues to focus on validated polyherbal solutions in the high infectious disease domain—helping communities overcome disease complications with safe, research-backed innovations.

