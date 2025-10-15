Visa and EA SPORTS Celebrate Bangkok Event Success, Powering the Future of Gaming, Esports and Payments

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 15: Visa, a global leader in digital payments, and EA SPORTS have successfully launched the inaugural EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile Festival in Bangkok, marking a major milestone in their strategic partnership. As the Presenting Partner, Visa played a pivotal role in delivering a high-energy, two-day event that united football, gaming, and music into an immersive experience. This immersive activation underscored Visa's commitment to delivering seamless, secure and rewarding payment experiences while engaging youth culture through gaming and sports.

Held from 14-15 June 2025, the event transformed the Bangkok Convention Centre (BCC) into a vibrant festival precinct, drawing fans from across the region. It was broadcast live in over 14 countries and territories, attracted 1,500 attendees, and garnered 295 million video-on-demand views.

The festival featured show matches with international football legends Rio Ferdinand and Jay-Jay Okocha, esports tournaments with top players from across Asia Pacific, and electrifying performances by regional music stars including MILLI and URBOYTJ. Thai players Totonnaka22 and JETKOY emerged as champions, showcasing the region's competitive spirit.

Visa elevated the fan experience with an exclusive VIP Lounge, offering curated food and drink by Michelin-starred chef Ton and meet-and-greets with the football legends and music stars.

Mobile gaming and esports have become global powerhouses, driven by smartphone accessibility and massive player bases - especially in Asia Pacific, where mobile gaming is estimated to top US$77 billion by 2027[1]. Mobile titles like EA SPORTS FC Mobile are fuelling competitive gaming, sponsorships, and fan engagement, reshaping how people play, watch, and pay in digital entertainment.

Danielle Jin, Chief Marketing Officer, Asia Pacific, Visa, said "The success of the Bangkok festival demonstrates the power of live experiences to connect fans and players. Visa's partnership with EA SPORTS marks a significant step forward in Visa's commitment to engaging with youth culture and sports. By leading the charge through this partnership, Visa is taking competitive entertainment global and positioning itself as the preferred way to pay in gaming - delivering seamless, secure, and rewarding payment experiences for players across platforms and borders."

EA SPORTS FC™ Asia Series, presented by Visa, will continue its journey across Asia Pacific with stops in several key regional cities. The next event is set for 6 - 9 November 2025 in Ho Chi Minh City, promising another dynamic celebration of football fandom, mobile gaming, and cultural connection.

"For over 30 years, EA SPORTS have defined interactive football and EA SPORTS FC Mobile is at the heart of football's intersection with gaming. We deliver authentic, competitive, and highly entertaining experiences. By partnering with Visa, we are proud to launch one of our most ambitious mobile football events ever, designed to celebrate and fulfill the passion of football fans across the region," said Jamie McKinlay, Senior Vice President of Publishing for Asia at Electronic Arts.

