Visa cardholders worldwide to get early access to 2025 MAMA AWARDS tickets

Singapore, October 13: Visa, a global leader in digital payments, announced today two exclusive presales specially for Visa cardholders worldwide for the 2025 MAMA AWARDS), the world's No.1 K-POP Awards, presented annually by South Korean leading entertainment company CJ ENM.

This is the second year that Visa is serving as the exclusive title sponsor for the MAMA AWARDS, after a successful 2024 MAMA AWARDS in the United States and Japan that celebrated the best of K-pop and marked Visa's first foray into Asia's music industry.

Held on 28 and 29 November at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium for the first time, the 2025 MAMA AWARDS promises to be another spectacle for K-pop fans worldwide. As the title sponsor, Visa will hold the Visa Infinite Presale - exclusive to Visa Infinite cardholders - and the Visa Presale on ticketing platform Cityline for cardholders worldwide to purchase tickets to the awards ceremony:

* Visa Infinite Presale: Visa Infinite cardholders globally will enjoy the earliest opportunity to purchase tickets to the awards ceremony from 10am to 2pm on 17 October (GMT+8) on Cityline

* Visa Presale: All Visa cardholders worldwide will be able to access the Visa presale from 6pm on 17 October till 2pm on 18 October (GMT+8) on Cityline

Visa continues to support global events that inspire people worldwide through various sponsorships and partnerships across sports, music, and entertainment, including the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Visa is also the official payment technology partner of FIFA World CupTM since 2007 and will provide seamless and secure transaction experiences during the FIFA World Cup 26TM.

Watch out for the Visa Infinite Presale and Visa Presale on: https://www.cityline.com/

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

