Visa-on-arrival facilitation, if implemented, will boost medical travel: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], November 11 : Visa-on-arrival for medical travellers could significantly strengthen India's growing health tourism sector, said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal at the 22nd CII Annual Health Summit held in New Delhi. Speaking on the theme "Adding Life to Years in the Age of Artificial Intelligence," the Minister said that easing travel access will help India emerge as a global leader in medical care while ensuring that citizens continue to receive quality healthcare services.

Goyal said India stands at the threshold of becoming a global benchmark for quality healthcare and called on all stakeholders to work together under strong leadership. "The Government is fully committed to promoting the healthcare sector, evident in the doubling of medical colleges over the past decade and a major expansion of medical seats planned in the next five years," he said. He added that this reflects the country's determination to strengthen the healthcare workforce.

"We are working aggressively to provide a robust social security net and ensure affordable healthcare for all. Initiatives such as providing sanitary pads at nominal costs for underprivileged women demonstrate our commitment to inclusive health and well-being," the Minister said. He also encouraged the healthcare industry to share new ideas that can improve service delivery and promote innovation.

Goyal urged hospitals to expand nursing education and training. "India has a young population, with its skilled workforce, especially our highly regarded nurses who are in demand across the world. I urge hospitals to collaborate in expanding high-quality nursing capacity by at least 100,000 professionals," he said. He also advised healthcare providers to maintain a balance between domestic and international patients, noting that visa-on-arrival facilitation would give medical travel a much-needed boost.

Goyal also said that, "For Heal in India to take off, we must aim to integrate modern medicine with our rich traditions of Ayurveda and holistic wellness."

Supporting this vision, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, said India must fully harness Ayurveda as a cornerstone of holistic healthcare. He encouraged hospitals to integrate Ayurvedic treatments, yoga, and detoxification therapies into their offerings, citing global demand for such services among international visitors seeking restorative care.

CII Health Council Chairman Naresh Trehan stated that India is well-positioned to become a top destination for medical travel if it addresses its current challenges effectively. Apollo Hospitals Managing Director Suneeta Reddy added that medical tourism would not only attract patients but also create employment and growth opportunities across related sectors.

Pramod Alagharu of Manipal Health Enterprises suggested creating a unified digital portal under the Heal in India initiative to help international patients easily compare healthcare options and make informed choices.

