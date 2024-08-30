Visa partners with Ministry of Skill Development to upskill 20,000 youths for tourism industry

New Delhi [India], August 30 : The Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) an arm of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the American digital payments company, Visa to upskill at least 20,000 Indian youth in tourism-relevant skills, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said in a statement on Friday.

This is a three-year partnership valued at up to USD 1 million, as per the statement.

The partnership aims to train youth across 10 states, including Assam, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and West Bengal to elevate the tourism service experience for tourists.

The program will focus on essential roles within the domestic tourism industry, such as tour guides, customer service executives, naturalists, and paragliding tandem pilots.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Minister Jayant Chaudhary said, "India's tourism industry has immense potential to drive economic growth and generate millions of jobs across the country. This partnership with Visa is a pivotal step towards realizing and unlocking that potential, equipping our youth with the skills needed to thrive in the tourism sector and make India a premier global tourism destination. The collaboration reflects our shared commitment to empowering young Indians with the skills and opportunities they need to shape their futures and contribute to the nation's growth story."

Kelly Mahon Tullier, Vice Chair, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer at Visa, said "By empowering the youth of the country with skills to thrive in the tourism industry, we aim not only to elevate their employment prospects but also to improve the overall experience for tourists visiting India. The partnership with the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) and the support of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship underscores Visa's unwavering commitment to India by nurturing talent and supporting the Government's vision of making India a top destination for global tourists."

Visa through its deep data and analytics expertise has contributed to increasing inbound tourism by providing valuable data and insights to the Ministry of Tourism, facilitating the promotion of India's diverse destinations on the global stage.

The tourism sector is a significant contributor to India's economy, accounting for over USD 231 billion in GDP and employing more than 42 million people in 2023.

"As the post-pandemic travel landscape continues to grow, the NSDC-Visa initiative will ensure a skilled workforce to support India's ambitions of becoming a global tourism hub," the Ministry's statement read.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor