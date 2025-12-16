Visa Unveils New Global Stablecoins Advisory Practice

PRNewswire

Singapore, December 16: Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, today announced the launch of its Stablecoins Advisory Practice. The new value-added service offering by Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA) provides actionable insights and recommendations to guide banks, fintechs, merchants, and businesses of all sizes on market fit, strategy, and implementation. Visa Consulting & Analytics combines advanced payments strategy and expert crypto knowledge to help clients innovate and grow with stablecoins technology in Asia Pacific.

As the stablecoin market cap surpasses $250 billion, Visa's settlement volume has accelerated, reaching a $3.5 billion annualised run rate as of November 30. Businesses are turning to Visa's new Stablecoins Advisory Practice to unlock growth opportunities.

"Visa Consulting & Analytics brings together Visa's scale, expertise and specialized consultants to offer a unique service, and Pathward appreciates the invitation to be one of the first banks to explore this work with them," said Anthony Sharett, president of Pathward. "Stablecoins could provide innovative solutions for the financial services sector, and Visa's team delivered impressive work, insights and actionable recommendations for businesses exploring them."

The Stablecoins Advisory Practice offers a suite of services designed to guide strategy and implementation amid the growing prevalence and stability of stablecoins infrastructure and emerging regulatory standards.

"The stablecoin ecosystem is evolving rapidly, driven by crypto-native innovators," said Prateek Sanghi, Head of Visa Consulting & Analytics Asia Pacific, Visa. "Financial institutions have a unique opportunity to leverage their trust and scale - but only if they act decisively and without delay. At Visa Consulting & Analytics, we help turn this disruption into a growth engine by partnering with clients to think like crypto natives while delivering practical strategies and execution that position them ahead of the curve."

Tapping into VCA's global network of thousands of consultants, data scientists, and product experts, the practice provides:

* Stablecoin training and market trend programmes, including a new Visa University course

* Stablecoin strategy development and market entry planning

* Use case sizing and go-to-market planning

* Technology enablement for stablecoins integration

"Working with Visa Consulting & Analytics gave VyStar access to Visa's scale, crypto expertise, and specialized consulting talenta combination that is hard to match in the consulting world," said Lauren Morrison, vice president, Payments Products, VyStar. "The VCA team provided practical insights and tailored recommendations that helped us deepen our understanding of the stablecoin landscape and its potential relevance to our members. This engagement allowed us to explore opportunities thoughtfully and shape an informed strategy."

The services are part of Visa's longstanding leadership in modernising global payments through blockchain and stablecoin technology. In 2023, Visa became one of the first major payments networks to pilot stablecoin settlement using USDC. Now, Visa has more than 130 stablecoin-linked card issuing programmes in over 40 countries and territories. Additionally, Visa Direct's latest pilots will enable qualified businesses in certain jurisdictions to pre-fund cross-border payments using stablecoins and send direct payouts to individuals' stablecoin wallets.

