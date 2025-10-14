Visakhapatnam AI hub will be connected to subsea cable and serve as global connectivity center: Kurian CEO, Google Cloud

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 14 : The latest Vishakhapatnam AI hub will be connected to the global network of Google, highlighted Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.

He also shared that 'Andhra Pradesh AI hub' is set to become Google's largest AI hub outside the United States, with the company announcing a USD 15 billion investment over the next five years.

"We will bring our subsea cable infrastructure here and connect it to our global network. This will not only act as a landing station for numerous cables but also provide a digital backbone connecting different parts of India. We are not just bringing AI technology, but also a digital infrastructure through our subsea cable and network connectivity hub," he added.

He also shared that the new gigawatt-scale hub will be part of Google's global network of AI centers spanning 12 countries.

Speaking at the announcement event, Kurian highlighted Google's deep roots in India. "It's the largest AI hub that we are going to be investing in anywhere in the world, outside of the U.S. It represents a capital investment over the next five years of USD 15 billion" he said.

He also stated "We are incredibly proud of what today stands for. Google has been in India for a long time. It's our 21st year here. We have 14,000 people working for us across five locations, and we launched our cloud solutions in India several years ago. We also have two regions, New Delhi and Mumbai, and manufacture our devices here,".

Kurian explained that the Vishakhapatnam hub will scale to multiple gigawatts and serve as a global connectivity center.

The AI hub will offer a full stack of solutions using Google's proprietary TPUs (Processing Units), which are twice as power-efficient. Data will be housed locally to meet sovereign AI requirements, and Google will deploy its own models, including Gemini, Imagine, and Veo.

"The hub is designed to provide full AI infrastructure to serve not just our own needs but also the needs of entrepreneurs, enterprises, and commercial organizations in India," Kurian said.

The announcement marks a major milestone in India's AI landscape, combining cutting-edge AI capabilities with robust digital infrastructure, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a key global hub in the country's growing technology ecosystem.

