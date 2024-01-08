Visas Avenue Announces Corporate Office Relocation With Effect From 7 January 2024

ATK

New Delhi [India], January 8: Visas Avenue, an eminent leader in the immigration sector, is pleased to announce the relocation of its corporate office within Nehru Place, New Delhi. Starting from January 7, 2024 our new corporate headquarter will be located in the modern and strategically located Kushal House Building, representing a significant step forward in our commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients.

Visas Avenue New Corporate Office Address:

Visas Avenue Pvt. Ltd.

201, 2nd Floor, Kushal House, 39,

Nehru Place, New Delhi-110019

The decision to transition from the ITT Building to the Kushal House Building is driven by our vision to create an environment that raises innovation, efficiency, and an improved client experience. The new office is designed to facilitate even better collaboration, ultimately benefiting our clients.

Update VA new office address in records

Clients and stakeholders are requested to update their records on time, directing all future correspondence, including letters and documents, to our new corporate office address in the Kushal House Building.

While the physical address is changing, we want to reassure our clients that the Nehru Place location remains the same. The move to Kushal House Building is tactically planned to maintain the ultimate convenience for our clients, providing an easily accessible and modern space for all interactions.

The relocation indicates our dedication to continuous progress and better service delivery. We believe that this change will allow us to serve our clients even more effectively, and we look forward to welcoming clients to our new corporate office.

For any inquiries related to the relocation or updated contact information, please contact us at Toll-Free No. 78-18-000-777 or you can drop us an e-mail at info@visasavenue.com.

Visas Avenue appreciates the continued trust and partnership of our clients and stakeholders. We are confident that this move will reinforce our ability to meet and surpass expectations.

Visas Avenue

Visas Avenue is a leading provider of inclusive visa consultancy services, committed to facilitating seamless and successful visa applications for clients globally. Find below the list of Services Visas Avenue offer to the visa applicants:

* Pre-assessment of the application

* Submission of profile

* Calculation of points

* Documentation assistance

* Visa Application filing

* International Admissions

* Language Coaching (English/French Language Tests)

* Application follow up with the Immigration office

* Post landing services for PR

