Vishal Fabrics Ltd. Reports Strong Q2FY26 Earnings, Driven by Robust Revenue Growth and Profitability Surge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13: Vishal Fabrics Ltd., a prominent denim manufacturer and an integral part of the Chiripal Group, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half of fiscal year 2026 (Q2FY26 and H1FY26), showcasing significant growth across key financial metrics. The company reported a substantial 13 percent increase in Total Income for Q2FY26, reaching Rs 433.31 crore, a notable rise from Rs 384.83 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. This positive momentum extended to the bottom line, with Consolidated Net Profit surging by an impressive 65 percent to Rs 10.70 crore in Q2FY26, a significant jump from Rs 6.50 crore in Q2FY25.

The strong performance was a continuation of trends observed in the first half of the fiscal year. For H1FY26, Vishal Fabrics Ltd. achieved a 15 percent growth in total income, accumulating Rs 830.40 crore, and a remarkable 65 percent increase in net profit, reaching Rs 19.86 crore, compared to Rs 11.98 crore in H1FY25. These figures underscore the company’s robust operational efficiency and strategic market positioning.

Reflecting this positive financial trajectory, Vishal Fabrics Ltd.’s shares demonstrated market confidence, gaining 2.35 percent on Thursday to close at Rs 30 per share, up from its previous closing of Rs 29.31 per share. The company’s stock has shown resilience, trading significantly above its 52-week low of Rs 21.05 per share, with its current value up by 43 percent from this low. The stock's 52-week high stands at Rs 40.33 per share, and the company boasts a market capitalization exceeding Rs 750 crore.

Looking at the full fiscal year FY25, Vishal Fabrics Ltd. reported a total income of Rs 1,521.43 crore, a 5 percent increase from Rs 1,451.29 crore in FY24. Net profit for FY25 also saw healthy growth, rising by 13 percent to Rs 23.84 crore, compared to Rs 21.13 crore in the prior year. The company’s ownership structure is characterized by a strong promoter stake of 55.06 percent, complemented by FII holdings of 24.51 percent, a minimal DII stake of 0.04 percent, and public shareholders owning 20.39 percent.

As an Ahmedabad-based entity and a key player in the Chiripal Group, Vishal Fabrics Ltd. is recognized as one of India’s leading denim fabric manufacturers, with an annual production capacity exceeding 100 million meters. The company’s operational strength lies in its integrated value chain, advanced infrastructure, and a steadfast commitment to quality and sustainability. Vishal Fabrics has been instrumental in expanding wider-width fabric production and has notably increased its denim manufacturing capabilities. The company’s dedication to environmental stewardship is evident through its adoption of green practices, including the use of sustainable raw materials, water recycling initiatives, and maintaining zero-discharge facilities across its operations.



