Vishal Fabrics Ltd. Shares Surge 17% Amidst Robust Financial Performance and Upcoming Board Meeting

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10: Vishal Fabrics Ltd., a prominent Ahmedabad-based textile manufacturer and a key entity within the Chiripal Group, experienced a significant surge in its stock value on Monday, with shares climbing 17.11% to Rs 31.90 from the previous closing price of Rs 27.24. This notable uptick was accompanied by a more than threefold increase in trading volume, signaling strong investor interest. The company’s stock continues to trade within its 52-week range of Rs 21.05 to Rs 40.33.

The impressive market performance comes as the company prepares for a crucial Board of Directors meeting scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025, at the Shanti Corporate House in Ahmedabad. The agenda for this meeting is to review and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2025. These results are anticipated to provide stakeholders with a comprehensive overview of the company’s financial health, revenue streams, and profitability for the first half of the current fiscal year.

Vishal Fabrics has demonstrated a strong financial trajectory, with its Total Income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 (Q1FY26) rising by 17% to Rs 397.18 crore, an increase from Rs 340.10 crore in the same period last year. More impressively, the company’s Consolidated Net Profit for the quarter witnessed a substantial 92% growth, reaching Rs 9.16 crore compared to Rs 4.78 crore in Q1FY25. Looking at the full fiscal year 2025 (FY25), total income grew by 5% to Rs 1,521.43 crore, up from Rs 1,451.29 crore in FY24. Net profit for FY25 also showed a healthy increase of 13%, reaching Rs 23.84 crore from Rs 21.13 crore in the preceding year.

As one of India’s leading denim fabric manufacturers, Vishal Fabrics boasts an annual production capacity exceeding 100 million meters. The company is recognized for its integrated value chain, advanced infrastructure, and a steadfast commitment to quality and sustainability. Vishal Fabrics specializes in producing wider-width fabrics and has significantly expanded its denim production capabilities. Their dedication to environmental responsibility is evident in their adoption of green practices across operations, including the use of sustainable raw materials, water recycling initiatives, and the maintenance of zero-discharge facilities.



