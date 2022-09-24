Vishal Kothari nominated for Emerging Young Entrepreneur in Healthcare Industry award

September 24: One of the leading entrepreneurs based in Chennai, Vishal Kothari has been nominated for this year’s Emerging Young Entrepreneur in Healthcare Industry award. He has received this nomination for his contributions to the healthcare sector of India. Vishal is the driving force behind one of the leading pharmaceutical logistics and distribution firms in India, Shanthinath Healthcare. Vishal will be felicitated at this year’s Imagecity Awards night, scheduled to take place on October 4, 2022 at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park Hotel.

Shanthinath Healthcare is one of the foremost pharmaceutical logistics and distribution firms in India. They are the authorized dealers for more than 120 companies throughout Tamil Nadu and has been into the healthcare business since 1983; marking 40 years of excellent work in the healthcare sector of India. They are associated with some of the most prestigious and well-known healthcare and medical management companies in India and their efforts have also been acknowledged and appreciated their best and timely logistics services.

The organization’s representative, Mr. Vishal Kothari has played a crucial role in the organization’s success in recent years. The highly qualified gentleman completed his master’s degree from the American Institute of Management Studies before joining this 40-year-old gigantic medical logistics firm. This year, his efforts and contributions to the Indian healthcare sector will get acknowledged and honored at the Imagecity Awards night.

