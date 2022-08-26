Vishwa is becoming 1st choice for Georgia Medical Education

August 26: Why to take Education from Vishwa?

Vishwa institution is 23 years old and a Pioneer in Georgia Medical Education consultancy. The owner is highly educated, with a total of six directors in Vishwa. All of them have U.S. visas. Vishwa has its own college. The institution has its own main offices in Pune, Mumbai, and Kolhapur. Since our consultancy Vishwa is experienced, there are tie-ups with many universities. Vishwa’s staff is working 24/7. The Director of Vishwa is the Official partner of Top Most Universities. Vishwa has sent maximum Students to Georgia to date, due to which we are No. 1 amongst all other Consultancies across Maharashtra. There are many references of students and also references of students who have cleared FMGE.

After taking admission from Vishwa, the students remain in touch with Vishwa for five years and eight months or from MBBS to P.G. degree completion. If the student faces any problem, Vishwa solves that student’s problem by reaching his / her place because Vishwa’s management team is also there in Georgia. As Vishwa itself is a shareholder in the colleges, one director from each of the six directors visits Georgia every six months.

USMLE coaching is provided by Vishwa for free. Coaching is provided by Mc Graw Hill Company. Today students think about the NEXT Exam while taking admission to MBBS. We, Vishwa, provide free coaching to the students. The MCI passing ratio of a student who has taken admission from Vishwa is higher. Vishwa has given an online library worth INR 1.5 crore, which is available free of cost to all the students studying in Georgia.

Vishwa has its own Hostel & Mess in Georgia. Maharashtrian cook is available for students as there are maximum numbers of Maharashtrian students. Students get Maharashtrian food right from breakfast to dinner. Even the Rector is Maharashtrian.

Vishwa has its own office in Georgia. The whole visa process is done by the Vishwa team. From the admission to Visa & the whole departure, the procedure is done by Vishwa, so that’s the reason why students should take admission from Vishwa and make their future bright.

Hostels in Georgia

Georgia is a safe country. In the same way, the hostels there are safe too. The hostel has been designed from the perspective of both boys and girls. It is a big thing for an Indian and even a Maharashtrian to own the hostels in Georgia. That’s where Vishwa’s own hostel comes into the picture to make students safe. The hostel is at a walkable distance from the college.

In Georgia, Vishwa’s own hostel is fully secured with CCTV cameras. Laundry and heaters are available according to the climate. There are separate hostels for boys and girls. 2 to 4 sharing rooms are available. And by thinking about safety thoroughly, Vishwa has its own hostel in Georgia. The college is 25 to 30 minutes away from the hostel; bus and metro are available.

Visa process

Georgia’s visa process is completely done under the Vishwa guidance. The passport & Documentation required for the visa process is also done by Vishwa. Air ticket booking and money conversion also can be done from Vishwa too. Complete visa processing, and at the time of visa appointment, our representatives are with the students at the VFX office. And if the parents want to go to Georgia, their Visa also gets processed by us. Vishwa helped every student with the complete Admission process in Tbilisi or any other City Medical College of Georgia as per students liking and choice. Vishwa has tie-ups with all Hospitals in Georgia for Medical assistance and immediate help, so whenever any Medical Emergency happens to any student, Vishwa has supported every student.

During Corona Pandemic, Vishwa provided Meals to all Students in Georgia. Many Students studying outside Georgia when required Emergency help during the Pandemic, and Vishwa fully supported them.

To date, thousands of Maharashtrian Parents from Mumbai, Pune and all the other parts of the State have built their Trust in Vishwa Medical Admission Point and shall do in future too.

Connect VISHWA for more details at info@vmap.co.in or call at +91 7030306611.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor