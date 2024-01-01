Vishwa Modi: India’s 1st Handmade Jewellery Business Coach Inspiring A Global Movement

Vishwa Modi, acclaimed as India’s first Handmade Jewellery Business Coach, is making waves in the entrepreneurial landscape with her mission to empower women in the jewellery business. With a vision to create an army of successful jewellery business women, Vishwa has become a leading figure in redefining women’s empowerment in India.

Vishwa Modi’s journey as a mentor began with her Jewellery Business Masterclass, an empowering platform that has garnered attendance from over 50,000 women globally. Her masterclass serves as a transformative experience, providing valuable insights, strategies, and hands-on guidance to aspiring jewellery entrepreneurs. Through this initiative, Vishwa is not just imparting business knowledge but fostering a community of strong, independent women making their mark in the jewellery industry.

At the heart of Vishwa’s success lies the world’s largest community of jewellery businesswomen, a vibrant and supportive network where members exchange ideas, offer support, and celebrate each other’s achievements. This community, fueled by Vishwa’s passion for collaboration and empowerment, has become a hub for aspiring and established jewellery entrepreneurs alike.

With an impressive online presence, she reaches a vast audience through her YouTube channel, ‘Vishwa Modi’ with over 1 lakh subscribers, Instagram with 50k+ followers, and her popular ‘Jewellery Business Podcast’ with 50k+ downloads. Through these platforms, Vishwa shares valuable tips, tutorials, and insights, offering a wealth of knowledge to her growing audience.

As a testament to her commitment to empowering women, Vishwa has pioneered a unique Jewellery Business Model that transcends traditional boundaries. Her model not only emphasizes business success but also promotes the holistic development of women in the jewellery industry. Vishwa’s approach underscores the importance of skill development, financial independence, and community building.

Based in Ahmedabad, Vishwa Modi runs her Online Mentoring business alongside her husband, Pritesh Modi, showcasing the power of collaboration in both personal and professional spheres. A devoted mother of two, Vishwa effortlessly balances the demands of entrepreneurship and family life, inspiring many women to pursue their passions without compromise.

Vishwa Modi’s impact as a Handmade Jewellery Business Coach is a testament to her unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment and entrepreneurship. Her holistic approach, expansive community, and educational initiatives are transforming the jewellery business landscape in India and beyond, one empowered woman at a time.

