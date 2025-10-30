Vishwa Samudra's MD, Shivdutt Das, showcases ECA-backed Export Financing models at the European Credit Agencies Conference

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Shivdutt Das, Managing Director of Vishwa Samudra Group, delivered a keynote address yesterday at the European Credit Agencies Financing Conference in Mumbai, which was held just ahead of the landmark Indo-Swiss Trade Pact signing in New Delhi. The event brought together senior representatives from global financial institutions, including Commerzbank, ING, DZ Bank, BPD, Citibank, and leading figures from India's industries driving trade with the European Union.

Mr. Das highlighted the transformative potential of structured and ECA-backed financing models and their impact on enabling cross-border commerce and infrastructure development. Reflecting on the importance of collaboration, he remarked, "ECA-backed financing is not just a toolit's a catalyst for building resilient, future-ready trade partnerships. By joining forces across financial institutions, export credit agencies, and industry, we can design sustainable frameworks that empower India's global ambitions and unlock new growth opportunities."

The conference, co-hosted by Euler Hermes and SERV (Swiss Export Risk Insurance), underscored the rising significance of export credit agency partnerships in attracting investment, minimizing international transaction risks, and strengthening Indo-European collaboration in trade and finance. Participants gained fresh insights to drive strategic innovation within India's export sector.

Vishwa Samudra Group reiterated its unwavering commitment to developing global alliances and solidifying India's position as a dynamic, premier destination for trade and investment.

About Vishwa Samudra Engineering:

Vishwa Samudra Engineering (VSE) is a multi-disciplined infrastructure company delivering turn-key projects across diverse sectors. Extraordinary quality, speed of work and strong financial fortitude have been the core pillars executing projects across the models of EPC, EPC+F, HAM, BOT, DBFOT & PPP, making it a unique solutions provider. VSE's portfolio of construction works ranges across Roads (National and State Highways, Urban and Rural roads), ports, fishing harbours, urban ropeways, irrigation, tunnels, bridges, dams, buildings, airport runways and other vital infrastructure projects.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor