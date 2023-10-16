Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems and Management Holds Convocation 2023

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 16: Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems and Management held its Convocation 2023 on October 14th, 2023, at the C K Prahalad Auditorium on campus. The event was presided over by Chairman - Shrinivas Acharya T. of VV Group of Institutions, GSS Venkateshwar Rao - President of Vishwa Vishwani Group, Director Admissions of Vishwa Vishwani Group - Sree Rama Krishna Garu, Vice President - Dr Mohan Rao Garu, Director - Dr Y Lakshman Kumar, and other dignitaries. The event was graced by the Chief Guest - Suresh Chukkapalli, Honorary Consul General, Republic of Korea, Hyderabad, and Dr K Hari Prasad, President - Apollo Group of Hospitals, Hyderabad, as Guest of Honour.

The convocation began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp with an invocation song.

Dr SR Prasad, the academic head in his academic report stated that 223 students were qualified to receive the Diplomas. Amongst which, Ch. Jaya Sree (2019-21), Khusboo Goel (2020-22) and Ume Kulsoom (2021-23) were awarded Gold Medals. Director's Medal was awarded to R. Lakshmi Bhavana, R. Nishanth and Kasula Sahithi.

9 subject-wise toppers received Gold Medals, from the Class of 2019-21, Manju Mohan - HR, Jayasree - Mktg, Kotha Sruthi - Finance. Class of 2020-22, Jonnada Shreya - HR, Sudheer Kumar Reddy - Mktg, Kushboo Goel - Finance. Class of 2021-23, P. Ragasudha - HR, Juhilalchand Nathani - Mktg and Ume Kulsoom - Finance.

President GSS Venkateshwar Rao spoke about entrepreneurship and encouraged students to take risks early in life and keeping risk, adaptability, and learning in mind always.

Director Dr Y Lakshman Kumar administered the Oath of Convocation and gave a motivational talk to students to excel in future endeavors and to be humble and respectful to parents.

The Chief Guest, Suresh Chukkapalli, was impressed by the institute and was proud of the degree/diploma obtained by students. He spoke about the importance of hard work and the need to be loyal to the companies they work for. He encouraged students to focus on growing their skills and the company with loyalty, rather than just the package. He also spoke about the importance of being good to employees/employers and taking risks with small businesses.

Guest of Honour Dr K Hari Prasad spoke about the need for a change in mindset among youngsters, encouraging them to create value in multiple ways and become job providers rather than seekers. He wished all students the very best and encouraged them to come up with new ideas whenever they met him personally.

The convocation was a great success, and Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems and Management congratulates all the graduates of the classes of 2021, 2022, and 2023. The institute wishes them all the best in their future endeavors.

For more information about Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems and Management, please visit www.vishwavishwani.ac.in.

