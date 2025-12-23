Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana is transforming the lives of artisans

Ghazipur, Dec 23 Artisans in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district are transforming their lives by benefiting from the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana.

Artisans say that under this scheme, they received 10 days of training, and an amount of Rs 4,000 was also credited directly to their bank accounts by the government.

Sanju, who makes baskets for a living, said that she is a resident of Ghazipur.

“We make baskets and winnowing trays. Earlier, we worked using knives and cutters, and we had to rent machines to cut bamboo. Now, under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, we have received a toolkit that includes machines for making baskets and trays. This will benefit us a lot,” she said.

She added that under the scheme, they were also given 10 days of training to improve their work, during which they learned many new techniques.

Speaking about the toolkit provided under the scheme, she said, “We did not have to pay even a single rupee for it. The government not only gave us Rs 4,000 but also provided equipment, which will make our work much easier.”

District Industries Department official Praveen Kumar Maurya said that the Vishwakarma scheme was launched by the central government.

“It provides 10 days of training. So far, toolkits have been distributed to 25 basket weavers. Earlier, they used to work manually, but now, by using these toolkits, they will be able to work faster and with better quality. After the training, Rs 4,000 has been deposited into their bank accounts,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Lakshmi, said that the toolkit is very useful for making baskets.

The Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana was launched to improve the standard of living of artisans and handicrafts workers by upgrading their skills and expanding the range of products and services created by them.

Its objective is to provide comprehensive support to artisans and craftspeople in their respective professions.

The scheme focuses on promoting livelihoods in both rural and urban areas, with special emphasis on women’s empowerment.

