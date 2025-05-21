Vishwamitra Nari Samman 2025 Celebrates Women Power, Curated by Launcher PR

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 21: A grand celebration of womanhood unfolded in Kolkata at the 'Vishwamitra Nari Samman - 2025', where 32 inspiring women from diverse walks of life were honoured for their contributions to society. The prestigious event was curated by Launcher PR, one of Kolkata's leading public relations agencies, known for its excellence in conceptualizing and managing high-impact events. This evening of elegance and empowerment brought together trailblazers and change makers under one roof, reinforcing the message that women are at the forefront of innovation, creativity, and leadership.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of several eminent personalities including Vishwamitra Directors Mona Agarwal and Aadya Agarwal, Hindustan Club President Rishabh Kothari, Supertron Electronics Pvt. Ltd. Chairman V.K. Bhandari, Member of Parliament and actress June Malia, Vishwamitra Chief Editor Prakash Chandra Agarwal, iLead-PS Group Chairman Pradeep Chopra, CWBTA President Sushil Poddar, Ex-MLA Dinesh Bajaj, and Launcher PR Director Rajiv Lodha. Also present were Vishwamitra Directors Yogesh Chandra Agarwal and Pradeep Shukla, alongside Mrs. Seema Mohta. The event turned into a beautiful confluence of achievers and admirers, where the contributions of women were not only acknowledged but celebrated with grandeur.

Among the 32 awardees, three exceptional women stood out for their multi-faceted brilliance and profound impact. Dhriti Chatterjee Mallick, the founder of DCVision VR and co-founder of Didactics IT Solutions LLP, is a pioneering figure in immersive technology and innovation. With over 23 years of industry experience, including 17 years as an entrepreneur, Dhriti is known for her strategic mindset and ability to transform ideas into impactful ventures. Her deep understanding of technology, combined with a compassionate and balanced approach to work and family, has positioned her as one of the leading voices in the tech entrepreneurship space in India.

Rita Jhawar embodies versatility and artistic passion. A seasoned professional with over two decades of experience, Rita is a film producer, actress, pianist, chartered accountant, and real estate developer. She co-founded NEZ Moving Pixels, a prominent film production house, and serves as the Festival Chairperson of the NEZ International Film Festival. Her notable productions include Umformung: The Transformation, Death of Spring, and Glorious Dead. An alumna of the University of Calcutta, Rita is also deeply involved in philanthropy and cultural advancement as an active Rotarian and arts advocate.

Swati Bihani, a highly accomplished professional, holds degrees as a Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS), and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). She brings unmatched expertise in income tax consultancy, regulatory compliance, and corporate governance. An alumna of La Martiniere for Girls and St. Xavier's College, Kolkata, Swati is also an active member of the Executive Committee of Hindusthan Club Ltd. Her clarity in handling complex financial matters and her commitment to excellence make her a powerful force in the world of finance and law.

The Vishwamitra Nari Samman - 2025, meticulously curated by Launcher PR, served as a vivid reminder of the limitless potential of women. Through their vision, dedication, and resilience, these women continue to reshape industries and inspire the next generation. The event not only honoured achievements but also amplified the message that celebrating women is a celebration of progress.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor