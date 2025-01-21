Vision 2030: Mumbai as Culinary Capital of India launched by AHAR

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 21: Sukesh Shetty, President AHAR said, AHAR (Association of Hotels and Restaurants) was established in 1979 and comprises 66 associations with over 8,000 members in Mumbai alone. In 2029, AHAR will celebrate its 50th Anniversary. AHAR was established by hotel owners, with a primary focus on solving industry problems and empowering its members. AHAR ensures that its operations are controlled exclusively by its members. Globally, certain cities are renowned for their iconic products. For example, Italy is famous for pizza. Mumbai has achieved fifth place on the global list for its iconic product, Vada Pav. Following Mumbai, Amritsar is celebrated for its Chana Masala. Additionally, India takes pride in the invention of Dal Khichadi, a value-for- money dish that reflects the essence of Indian cuisine.

AHAR presented 50 Milestones which work has started to enable the Vision 2030 to become a reality. This was presented at the AHAR AGM held at Hotel Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. This was televised on Times Now, a leading English News Channel. These Milestones were taken up with different office bearers of AHAR and we felicitated them for their efforts as AHAR Super Heroes.

Under the "Mitra Concept," AHAR aims to position Mumbai as the Culinary Capital Of India by 2030. This ambitious vision aligns with the growing global recognition of India's culinary excellence and the hotel industry's potential to lead the charge. Mumbai is the financial capital of India and home to a diverse population with migrants from across the country. This diversity has given Mumbai a rich culinary landscape, offering cuisines from all corners of India. To promote tourism, we need to enhance this culinary heritage and develop it into a strong, recognizable brand. There are various types of tourism, and food tourism is one of the most impactful ways to attract visitors. AHAR is a well-structured and highly communicative organization, which enables it to play a significant role in this transformation. We are committed to staying updated and adapting to the needs of the industry to help Mumbai evolve into a premier tourist destination.

AHAR has initiated a new program in collaboration with RPH College, a catering college. As part of this program, our staff and hotel teams visit the college to train students in basic preparation techniques and the importance of preserving traditional food. Additionally, we are conducting training sessions for our staff, restaurant owners, and managers to develop creative approaches to presenting and promoting traditional Indian cuisine. This initiative aims to not only preserve India's culinary heritage but also elevate its status on the global stage.

At the AGM, Senior hoteliers , Ex-office Bearer, President awards nominees felicitated on stage with live audience of thousand plus hotel owner. Senior advisors of AHAR spoke about past, present C future trends in the hotel industry.

AHAR Hospitality Summit had notable speaker Bhushan Gagrani - Municipal Commissioner of BMC, Ulhas Ingawale - Joint Commissioner, State Food Safety Commission, Sudhakar Shetty Secretary of AHAR, moderated by Santosh Shetty Senior Advisor.

Bhushan Gagrani's said, "Mumbai is rapidly progressing, and I assure you that within the next 3 to 4 years, all major infrastructure projects will be completed. Projects such as the Coastal Road, metro lines, and the new airport will transform Mumbai into a modern, new age city.

In technical terms, the government is providing the hardware- the necessary infrastructure. However, to run the program smoothly and make it impactful, we also need powerful software. This software comprises Mumbai's rich heritage, diverse culture, and exceptional food scene.

Over the years, significant changes have been made in the food industry, including reforms in licensing and the creation of various forums. Organizations like AHAR are actively supporting the government in these initiatives to streamline and enhance the industry.

The new generation, often referred to as Gen Z, views dining out as more than just satisfying hungerit's about the experience. The food industry, currently valued at $70 billion, has immense potential to contribute to India's GDP. In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of achieving a $5 trillion economy, the food industry must play a larger role. This journey of growth and transformation will begin in Mumbai, setting an example for the rest of the country.

To promote domestic tourism C increased hospitality sector the key is maintaining continuous dialogue with stakeholders to understand how we can facilitate growth and make life more comfortable for businesses and tourists alike. Often, government rules, such as those related to licensing, undergo changes, and these processes can be slow. To address this, consistent communication with stakeholders is essential. In the food industry, for instance, we need ongoing discussions with organizations like the BMC, FDA, and police. Directly engaging with every individual is not always feasible, which is why organizations like AHAR, which understand the industry's challenges, play a crucial role. These dialogues help us identify the actual issues, whether we are over-regulating or facilitating the industry appropriately. Recent improvements, such as the availability of online permissions, more user-friendly compliance processes, and the removal of certain outdated requirements (e.g., permits for permit rooms), have all been possible due to continuous engagement with organizations like AHAR.

India must take pride in its own food heritage. We should not hesitate to promote the nutritional value and traditional significance of our cuisine. This kind of promotion will help us showcase the true essence of Indian food.

Additionally, I believe AHAR can play a crucial role in promoting healthy eating among the new generation. With 40% of people being overweight, it's essential to promote a balanced diet alongside the growth of the food industry. We need to ensure that while we promote the richness of our culinary culture, we also encourage healthy eating habits.

I am open to dialogue with AHAR on how we can collaborate to promote both the traditional value of food and healthier eating choices.

Regarding the Lok Sabha elections, our city had a low voter turnout. We were asked to increase voter participation in the assembly elections, and we sought help from AHAR. The AHAR team responded immediately, and as a result, voter turnout increased by 6 to 7%".

Mr. Ulhas Ingawale Joint Commissioner, State Food Safety Commission said, " There have been significant changes in hygiene practices within the hotel industry, driven by evolving customer expectations. Post-COVID, cleanliness and hygiene have become top priorities. Enhanced cleaning protocols have been implemented across establishments to ensure the highest standards of safety and sanitation. Many restaurants have partnered with global health organizations to participate in certification programs, further emphasizing their commitment to hygiene. Additionally, staff training and dedicated hygiene programs have been introduced to maintain consistent cleanliness and meet customer expectations.

AHAR plays a significant role in the hotel industry by facilitating FOSTAC training. This training helps restaurant owners understand food safety and compliance requirements. To further enhance this initiative, AHAR could provide online training and resources, particularly for small restaurant owners. Regular refresher workshops and training programs focused on food safety would also be beneficial for small establishments.

So far, AHAR has conducted 100 FOSTAC training sessions, benefiting 4000 restaurants. All expenses for these sessions have been borne by AHAR members.

FOSTAC, or Food Safety Training and Certification, is a government initiative aimed at improving food safety. The government has allocated a grant of Rs2 crore to the FDA for training 30,000 food handlers under a 100-day program. AHAR is expected to play an important role in achieving this target and supporting the industry's growth.

Currently, the FOSTAC certificate is valid for 2 years. This is due to the constant changes in technology and global food safety trends. To ensure food handlers remain updated with these changes, it's important for staff to continue their education and stay informed. A certificate validity of 2 years ensures that the person is actively involved in food handling and that they stay current with the latest standards.

According to global standards, most certifications and licenses are valid for 2 to 3 years. A 5-year validity could create a significant gap, potentially leaving individuals unaware of critical updates. The government is also taking steps to ensure that people are continuously trained and informed.

FSSAI licenses require on site inspection and documentation, including building layouts and disposal systems, to ensure public health safety. However, we are working on introducing a Tatkal license process for restaurants. This would involve a one-time verification, and once compliance is met, the license will be issued. We are also working to reduce the current 60-day processing period".

