Vision Digital India Unveils India's First AI Trainer Machine in Collaboration with Intel - A Major Milestone in AI Education launched by AICTE Chairman

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 3: Vision Digital India, a leader in technology-enabled learning, today announced the launch of India's first AI Trainer Machine, an innovative "AI Lab-in-a-Box" developed in partnership with Intel Global. This historic unveiling took place at APS College, Bengaluru, a prestigious 90-year-old institution known for producing distinguished alumni such as Bharat Ratna Dr. C.N.R. Rao and Superstar Mr. Rajinikanth.

The event was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. T.G. Sitharam, Chairman of the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), Government of India, who emphasized the urgent need for hands-on AI tools in education to prepare students for the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Introduced in India by: Dr. Hari Krishna Maram, Chairman & Digital Brand Ambassador, Vision Digital India

Mr. Tarakram Maram, Co-Founder & CTO, who brought AI Trainer Machine to India

Distinguished attendees included:

* Mr. Yogi Kochhar - Renowned AI Evangelist

* CA Dr. Vishnu Bharath Alampalli - President, APSET

* Revathi Kamath

* Dr. Krish Bhargav

* Bhavya

The AI Trainer Machine - Nicknamed the "AI ATM"

This first-of-its-kind, compact, and portable learning platform enables real-time AI experimentation. Designed to empower students with hands-on skills, the AI ATM supports integration with external hardware and offers live simulations in fields like robotics, IoT, computer vision, and natural language processing.

Key Features:

Plug-and-play with sensors, robots, and microcontrollers

Real-time AI processing for tasks like facial recognition and speech analysis

Modular and upgradable design

Structured learning curriculum with global certification via the Global AI Society

The event drew over 1,500 participants from academia, industry, research, and government sectors, underscoring the machine's transformative potential for AI education in India.

Our Mission: "AI Skills for All"

Vision Digital India has trained more than 100,000 students nationwide, reinforcing its commitment to democratizing AI educationbringing advanced tools to learners across cities and rural communities alike.

Partnership Invitation

Vision Digital India invites universities, colleges, schools, corporates, government bodies, and NGOs to collaborate in this national mission to make AI education inclusive and impactful.

Contact for Training & Setting up AI Labs:

Mobile: +91 99000 01511

Email: info@visiondigitalindia.com

Website: www.visiondigitalindia.com

Let's stop watching AI happen. Let's start leading with it.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor