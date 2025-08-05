Vision Empower Hosts PRAGYA Teachers’ Training Program in Mumbai to Foster Inclusive STEM Education

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: Vision Empower , a not-for-profit trust with a vision to empower visually impaired children through inclusive education, successfully conducted a one-day PRAGYA Teachers' Training Program in Mumbai, bringing together educators from four schools across the city. In a vibrant exchange of knowledge, creativity, and inclusive pedagogical strategies, the workshop aimed to strengthen teaching practices in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and Computational Thinking (CT) for children with visual impairments.

The PRAGYA workshop was designed to be immersive, inclusive, and interactive, equipping teachers with tactile teaching tools, engaging activities based on the Ludic Design for Accessibility (LDA), and specially curated digital content. The training emphasized hands-on learning, demonstrating how complex STEM concepts can be made accessible and enjoyable for all learners, regardless of visual ability.

Teachers enthusiastically participated in activities that brought alive topics such as Bernoulli's Principle, Exothermic and Endothermic Reactions, and data visualization through tactile graphs. All experiments were demonstrated using readily available, low-cost materials, reinforcing the belief that quality education does not require expensive resources—just creative intent. A simple method for teaching arithmetic using a string of beads (ganitmala) also drew keen interest. LDA, which centers on the principle of “play and playfulness” in learning, found strong resonance with participants. As outlined in India's National Education Policy 2020, “Enjoyable and inspirational books, toys, puzzles, and games must be developed… to enhance all capacities of learners.” This ethos was woven into every activity throughout the day.

“PRAGYA is more than a training program—it's a step toward building a future where every teacher is empowered to recognize and nurture the potential of all students, especially in STEM, irrespective of their visual challenges,” said Ms. Supriya Dey, Co-founder and Managing Trustee of Vision Empower .

The initiative is part of Vision Empower's (VE) broader mission to promote inclusive education, by enabling teachers to unlock new pathways to learning for their students. The word ‘Pragya', meaning wisdom and intelligence, symbolizes this very goal—to channel both through empowered educators who act as catalysts for change. By adopting a collaborative framework for the implementation of the programs, VE uses a participatory design approach with the target community, creating solutions along with the other stakeholders such as Partner NGOs, Government Departments, CSR Teams, R&D Labs, and Firms that provide technologies.

