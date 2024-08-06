Vision Media Pvt. Ltd. Honored as Best Media Company

New Delhi (India), August 6: Renowned media company Vision Media Pvt. Ltd. has been awarded the title of Best Digital Marketing and Media Company of the Year. A special ceremony was held at Hotel Indana Palace in Jaipur, attended by numerous companies from the business world. Following the business summit, distinguished groups excelling in commerce and media were honored for their exceptional performance at PAN India level.

The director of Vision Media Pvt. Ltd., Adityaraj Sharma, received the award from film actress Esha Deol. Adityaraj Sharma stated that the company adopts a creative & holistic approach to provide innovative digital marketing, graphic designing, web, and video services. As a result, major brands from different parts of the country are associated with the company, trusting in its capabilities. Vision Media is set to work on several new projects for its clients in the coming time. He expressed gratitude to the organizers for the award.

