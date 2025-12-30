Visionaries of Tomorrow: 10 Personalities to Watch in 2026

New Delhi [India], December 29: As the curtain falls on a transformative 2025, BizPulse Media is proud to release its exclusive list of 10 distinct personalities who have made significant contributions across diverse sectors. From sustainable agriculture and global business leadership to cyber law, digital innovation, and spiritual revival, these individuals have redefined excellence in their respective fields. With their proven track records and visionary approaches, all eyes are now on these trailblazers as they prepare to shape the narrative of 2026.

1. Rayees Poyilunkhal

The Architect of Sustainable Global Enterprise

Rayees Poyilunkhal is a dynamic global business leader whose journey reflects purpose-driven growth and disciplined execution. Rising from humble beginnings, he has built the Raypan Group into a diversified force across manufacturing, retail, and distribution, spanning footwear, soles, accessories, and apparel across India, the GCC, Africa, and other international markets.

Rayees's leadership philosophy is rooted in deep market understanding, strong systems, and long-term value creation rather than rapid expansion alone. His global exposure has shaped a “governance-first” approach, emphasizing operational clarity, compliance, and sustainable innovation that serves both people and productivity. As Raypan expands in India, Rayees brings tested global frameworks structured manufacturing, skill-based employment, and technology that complements human expertise. Consistent execution, community empowerment, and institution-building define his vision, positioning him as a new-generation leader shaping India's growth through a truly global lens.

2. Ankit Dev Arpan

The Legal Eagle Guarding India's Digital Frontier

Ankit Dev Arpan is a prominent Delhi-based Cyber Lawyer known for his dynamic practice across India. While centered in the capital, he actively handles complex legal matters in states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, bridging the gap in digital legal accessibility.

In recognition of his significant contributions to the field, Ankit was honoured with the prestigious Business World 30 Under 30 award. He is the visionary Founder of Lex Cyber Attorneys, an emerging firm dedicated to cyber law solutions. Beyond his legal practice, Ankit is a serial entrepreneur who leads BizPulse Media (a PR agency), Writers Community (a freelance marketplace), and Kaivalya Prakashan (a publication house). His multifaceted career stands as a testament to his legal acumen and entrepreneurial spirit.

3. Faisal Deshmukh

Redefining Luxury and Wellness with a Human Touch

Faisal Deshmukh is the Founder of LemonSalons and the driving force behind its journey as a trusted name in luxury beauty and wellness. With a deep passion for innovation and quality, he envisioned a space where premium beauty services are delivered with professional care and genuine warmth.

A true thought leader in the industry, Faisal strongly believes in a “customer-first” approach. For him, great service begins with listening, understanding individual needs, and creating experiences that feel personal and thoughtful. This philosophy has helped Lemon Salon grow into a brand known for trust, consistency, and long-term relationships. Always focused on evolving the brand, Faisal recently introduced Lemon Salon's first luxury suite, offering enhanced privacy, comfort, and exclusivity. Under his leadership, the brand continues to raise standards through modern techniques, continuous team development, and a commitment to excellence.

4. Nitin Jain

The Strategist Democratizing Public Relations in India

Nitin Jain is the Founder and CEO of India PR Distribution (IPD), a leading Indian PR agency focused on press release distribution. Nitin and his team have reshaped how businesses in India utilize press releases by making distribution more accessible, cost-effective, and digitally driven.

India PR Distribution is well-known for its broad publication reach, practical PR packages, and innovations, including affordable organic PR options that have influenced industry practices. IPD has also expanded through partnerships with new media houses, strengthening its overall coverage. Under Nitin Jain's leadership, IPD serves startups, celebrities, corporations, and global brands, earning multiple industry awards in the process.

Website: www.nitinjain.co.in

5. Anil Kumar Reddy

Bridging Faith and Technology to Reawaken Civilization

Anil Kumar Reddy is the CEO and Co-Founder of Devaseva, a visionary platform dedicated to reawakening Hindu civilization. Devaseva enables devotees globally to perform authentic pujas remotely, featuring live streaming and doorstep prasad delivery. Since its inception, the platform has empowered over 10 lakh devotees to connect with their spiritual roots.

Anil also co-founded Donatekart, India's most trusted crowdfunding platform, which has raised over ₹400 crores for social causes. A distinguished alumnus of NIT Nagpur, his impactful leadership has earned him recognition in Forbes 30 Under 30,The NewIndian Express 40 Under 40, and the NASSCOM Social Innovation Award. Anil is dedicated to preserving Sanatana Dharma, leveraging technology to scale sacred traditions for the modern world.

6. Rohit Mehra

The Expert Decoding the Future of SEO and Tech

Rohit Mehra is a seasoned Tech and SEO blogger and the Founder of Digital Gabbar. He writes extensively on search engine optimization, digital marketing, blogging strategies, and emerging technologies. With practical industry experience, he helps bloggers, startups, and businesses understand how to grow online through data-driven SEO and smart content practices.

Through Digital Gabbar, Rohit shares insights on Google algorithms, website optimization, and digital trends, aiming to simplify complex tech topics for everyday readers.

Website: https://digitalgabbar.com/

7. Aman Gupta

The Silent Force Powering Digital Stardom

Aman Gupta is quietly becoming one of the most influential names in India's digital marketing space. As the Founder of Apti Media, he has helped entrepreneurs, creators, and artists turn attention into real momentum, building visibility,credibility, and loyal audiences across social platforms.

What sets Aman apart is his instinct for what truly works online. He understands how content travels, how audiences think, and how creators can stand out without losing authenticity. From helping startups find their voice to pushing artists into the spotlight, his work has powered countless digital success stories. With Apti Media growing rapidly, Aman is emerging as a key force shaping how modern brands and creators grow in the digital age—quietly, strategically, and with impact.

Instagram: @digitalaman_

8. Asad Shaikh

The Master Strategist Shaping Political Narratives

Asad Shaikh is a P.R. & Political Consultant and Social Media Marketing Strategist with over 5 years of experience working across multiple Indian states. He specializes in political branding, image building, and strategic digital communication, helping leaders connect effectively with the public.

Asad has advised major political parties including AAP, BJP, Congress, INLD (Haryana), and Jan Suraj Party (Bihar). Alongside his consultancy work, he has been writing on social and political issues for over 8 years, with contributions published on platforms such as NewsClick, TwoCircles, and The Lallantop.

9. Prize Baliyan

Cultivating a New Era of Agrarian Prosperity

Prize Baliyan is the visionary Founder of Phoenix Plants Lifesaver Pvt Ltd, a driving force behind the modernization of Indian agriculture. Dedicated to sustainable economic growth, he spearheads transformative initiatives like ‘Mission Pragati,' which strengthens Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS), and the ‘Dharohar Project,‘ aimed at holistic farmer welfare across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand.

By bridging the gap between traditional farming and modern efficiency, Prize ensures critical resources reach the grassroots level. His leadership fosters an innovative ecosystem that empowers rural communities, driving unprecedented development and securing a prosperous future for the nation's farmers.

10. Manisha Pathak

The Spiritual Guide Navigating Life's Dilemmas

Manisha Pathak is a gifted Tarot Card Reader and emerging Numerologist dedicated to guiding individuals toward clarity and spiritual healing. With a mission to help people recover from life's toughest dilemmas, she has successfully consulted over 10,000 clients to date.

Widely recognized on Instagram as The Amethyst Healing (@theamethyssthealing), Manisha has built a trusted community by offering insightful guidance on critical life aspects, including Relationships, Career, Marriage, and Business. Her expertise lies in empowering those facing uncertainty, providing them with the clarity needed to make the best decisions for their future. Through her compassionate approach, Manisha continues to help people navigate their paths with confidence and peace of mind.

