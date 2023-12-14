Visionary Founder of Gameskraft Prithvi Raj Singh Honoured with the prestigious Champions of Change Karnataka Award

Karnataka, a state rich in the legacy of freedom fighters, revolutionary leaders, and scientific achievements, serves as the inspiration for the esteemed "Champions of Change Karnataka" Award. The initiative draws inspiration from the illustrious Bharat Ratna Sir C. V. Raman, India's first Nobel laureate in science. This year, our nation takes pride in the global success of our scientists, who achieved the historic feat of landing Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon's South Pole, making India the world's first to do so. The Champion of Change Karnataka Award is a tribute to the remarkable contributions of Karnataka's heroes, celebrating their legacy and accomplishments.

Recently honoured in Bengaluru with the Champions of Change Award, Prithvi Raj Singh boasts 18 years of diverse technology expertise. As the founder and CEO of Existing Businesses at Gameskraft, he brings a wealth of experience. A graduate in Computer Science from NSIT Delhi, Prithvi has held key positions at prominent companies such as Grofers, Trilogy, Codenation, and Arcot Systems. His journey is marked by a commitment to staying at the forefront of emerging technologies, with a dedicated focus on fostering innovation and skill development.

About Gameskraft:

Gameskraft, founded in 2017, is a rapidly growing online games company recognized for its ISO-certified platform and Guinness World Record. Operating at the nexus of technology and skill development, the company offers secure and innovative gaming experiences. Gameskraft, a Bangalore-based startup in the online gaming sector, is all set to bring a world-class gaming experience to Indian users. This startup, launched in 2017, is driven by the vision to establish Gameskraft Technologies as a leading gaming company in India. Gameskraft is one of the biggest online skill-gaming platforms, providing opportunities and employment to a whole spectrum of people within the state and across the entire nation. In recognition of Prithvi's path-breaking innovations and exemplary achievements, he is honoured with the "Champions of Change" Award, celebrating his transformative contributions to the tech and skill development sectors.