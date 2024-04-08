Visionary Leaders felicitated at Business Excellence Awards 2024

New Delhi (India), April 8: Taking a step to acknowledge and honour excellence in business innovation, creativity, and leadership. Corporate Connect Magazine presents the awardees of the most awaited and prestigious award series of the year – the “Business Excellence Awards- 2024”. From hundreds of nominations, winners for the “Business Excellence Awards-2024” are selected by a jury consisting of members from the editorial board and administration.

Let's take a look at the winners of the “Business Excellence Awards-2024”.

IRON FOUNDRY FILMS OPC PRIVATE LIMITED

Vishwas Raj (Founder and CEO)

Award Category:- “Best Film & Video Production House 2024”

Founder, CEO, and Filmmaker, Vishwas Raj is not alone a successful Entrepreneur, is also a great leader. He believes in nurturing the potential of his employees to empower their capabilities to uplift the firm.

IRON FOUNDRY FILMS OPC PRIVATE LIMITED is a new age production house where production focuses heavily on technology, like VFX and AI. Located in Naya Raipur, in Bhilai Chhattisgarh, is a result of Vishwa's passion for film production and visual effects. This venture aims to establish a platform capable of generating high quality content utilising cutting-edge technology within a short time period.

RM Happiness Center Private Limited

Rishikesh Maniprasad Upadhyay {Director (Operations)}

Award Category:- “Exemplary Health, Wellness & Business Solutions Provider 2024”

Rishikesh Maniprasad Upadhyay has over 25+ years of experience, working with several small scale startups and businesses. Apart from being an entrepreneur he is also a philanthropist, he is also inspired from the philosophy of ISKON and many other related ideologies.

RM Happiness Centre Private Limited is also influenced by some of these ideologies, the foundation of it is based on prioritising the happiness and welfare of the society. They provide Skill enhancement, health and wellness solutions, and business support solutions and the core of all their services focuses on maintaining Mental health, physical health, a balance between professional and personal life.

Testlify

Abhishek Shah (Founder and CEO)

Award Category:- “Impact Recognition: The Most Innovative Saas Tool Developer for HR Professionals to Watchout-2024”

Testlify brings recruitment assessment and technology together. It is an AI driven recruitment assessment technology application. Founded by Abhishek Shah a M.Sc graduate in computer science, in 2013.

Testlify brings you a fun, interactive, accurate, affordable and speedy way of hiring candidates. Mass hiring is as difficult as moving a mountain, this is where Testlify comes handy. Testlify, is a fast way to find the best candidate, it optimises 75% of initial screening time and an overall of 82% of reduced time while hiring.

Body Science

Dr. Fathima Mohammed (Founder and Cosmetologist)

Award Category:- “Corporate Connect's Impact Recognition: Highly Regarded Hair & Skin Care Clinic to Watch-2024”

With a Bachelor's Medicine and Surgery from Bangalore University, Dr. Fathima completed her MD in aesthetic medicine from Singapore and a diploma in aesthetic medicine from Italy. Dr. Fathima's is a pioneer in the field of aesthetic surgery, and is an inspiration for aspiring Cosmetologist and aesthetic surgeons.

Her passion for aesthetic surgery resulted in her opening her first clinic “Body Science The Aesthetic Clinic” in 1998. With an expert team of psychologists, plastic surgeons, dentists and nutrition counsellors, Body Science provides services like, hair and skin care services, personalised treatment and procedures. Equipped with the latest technology, the Body Science team works on curing the underlying issue to cure the surface problem.

Global Interscope Enterprises Private Limited

Rahul Krishna (Director)

Award Category:- “Innovative Swimming Pool Designs Manufacturing Companies in 2024”

Global Interscope Enterprises Private Limited has constructed over 350 swimming pools and has 500+ happy clients till now. Founded by Rahul Krishna in 2001 in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana. It is one of India's leading swimming pool construction, renovation, and designing company for both commercial and residential, specialising in both indoor and outdoor pools and is equipped with the best of the world's technology.

They have partnered with brands like RP Pool industries, Bio-design Pool, Swimex pool, FRP Pools, and Conventional Pool. Apart from being a pool construction, renovation, and designing company, they also supply pool equipments.

Visions

Payal Kapoor (Director, Interior Designer & Consultant)

Award Category:- “Impact Recognition: India's Highly Regarded Interior Designer to Watchout- 2024”

Payal Kapoor Director, Interior Designer & Consultant of “Visions” is an Interior Design graduate with over 36 years of experience in the field of Interior Designing, founded Visions in 1991 to pursue her passion. She has also worked with “Manasara”, which is among India's leading Interior Design Houses. While working with Manasara she also got the chance to work as the senior advisor of their design firm “Craftsman”.

Visions has over 2000+ happy clients and have worked on 800+ projects. Some of the prominent projects Visions has worked on includes, TATA's Corporate Office. Palace on Wheels, Rajasthan, PVR Mega Mall Gurgaon, G.D Goenka World School, Vasant Kunj, Imperial Hotel, New Delhi, etc. Visions provides a unique and creative way to satisfy their clients demand in an cost-effective manner, their services are affordable yet durable.

HITECH HUMAN CAPITAL (INDIA) LIMITED

Neeraj Tiwari (Group MD & CEO)

Award Category:- “Most Trusted Security Company in India – 2024”

Founder and MD of HITECH HUMAN CAPITAL PRIVATE LIMITED (HHCIL), Neeraj Tiwari has over 12+ years of experience in the field of HR, investigation and Security, before he founded HHCIL in 2015. He has also been awarded with the Young Achiever of the Year- 2019 for the Best Private Security Agency in Gujarat.

HHCIL provides payroll outsourcing, statutory compliance, contractual staffing and security services with niche business in 13+ states in India. HHCIL has been serving in a number of sectors including retail, logistics, hospitality, pharmaceutical, healthcare, FMCC, real estate, residential complexes, etc.

