Visionary Leaders Honoured at Business Excellence Awards 2024

Let's take a look at the winners of the “Business Excellence Awards-2024”.

YOOVA FOODSTUFF PRIVATE LIMITED

Kamlesh Rohra (Co-Founder and Director)

Award Category:- “Excellence Awards for Promoting Healthy Eating”

Co-Founder of YOOVA FOODSTUFF PRIVATE LIMITED, Mr. Kamlesh Vohra has over 19+ years of corporate experience before starting YOOVA FOODSTUFF in 2022.

SaladO, which is owned by YOOVA FOODSTUFF, was launched in September 2021, is one of India's largest salad brands. SaladO is a Nasik based company and has over 120+ franchise stores all over India.SaladO doesn't provide the regular boring salads, it provides salads that are healthy, tasty, yet delicious and can be eaten as a full meal. Their vision is to provide best quality service at a reasonable price. And to provide salads which are fulfilling, tasty and you're paying for a reasonable quantity.

revmerito

Smritee Shah and Vishal Ajwani (Founders and Directors)

Award Category:- “The Most Acclaimed Strategic Consulting Brand for Hospitality Businesses to Watch-2024”

Founded by two visionary leaders Smritee Shah and Vishal Ajwani, in 2017 revmerito is a consulting firm specialising in revenue management brand, e-distribution, and reputation management in the hospitality sector. Providing all round revenue management to Hotels of every scale at a nominal price. revmerito understands the importance of budget friendly revenue management service, that's why all their services are cost-effective and are provided to hotels of every size and segment.

With a Bachelor's degree in B.Sc focused in the hospitality management sector from IHM Goa. Smritee Shah plays a pivotal role by bringing her years of experience in the hospitality sector including e-commerce, food and beverage, budgeting, and online revenue management.

Holding 20+ years of experience in the hospitality and tourism industry, Vishal Ajawni with his deep understanding of the online distribution,OTA partnership, SAAS platforms, and hotel consulting domains, serves as a guiding stone in serving uncompromised standards of ethics, excellence, and reliable service.

The Indian Lawyer & Allied Services

Sushila Ram Verma (Co-Founder and Chief Consultant)

Award Category:- “Impact Recognition: Highly Regarded Law Consulting Firm- 2024”

Sushila Ram Varma is the Co-Founder and Chief Consultant of The Indian Lawyer & Allied Services. An advocate with more than 30 years of experience in handling cases ranging from domestic & international arbitration consultation to cross border dispute settlement. Shushila ji is a legal professional specialising in corporate and commercial law.

The Indian Lawyer & Allied Services is a one stop solution to all your legal issues including Business Laws, Corporate Laws, Civil Laws, Insolvency and Banking, Intellectual Property Rights, Real Estate Laws. The Law firm has its offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Darjeeling. Their business objective is to provide clear, concise legal support in a desired time.

Murli Krishna Pharma Private Limited

Dr. Satya Ramani Vadlamani (Chairperson and Managing Director)

Award Category:- “Impact Recognition: The Most Acclaimed Innovative Solutions Provider in Pharmaceutical Industry-2024”

Dr Satya Ramani is a Ph.D holder in Strategic Management with a MBA in marketing. She has about 31 years of experience in the pharmaceutical sector, with around six years corporate experience as the General Manager of International Marketing at Ajanta Pharma Ltd.and as an Export Manager at the Armour Chemicals Ltd. She has also been Featured in “Follow Every Rainbow” by Ms.Rashmi Bansal which is a book featuring India's leading female entrepreneurs.

Started in 2004 by Murli Krishna Pharma Private Limited (MKPPL). Along with Dr.Vijay Shastri with a group of 4 Directors. It is a two decade old company specialising in manufacturing pharmaceutical products including unique varieties like Pellets and Micro Pellets. MKPPL is an authorised pharma company getting its EU licence in 2007 with other licences from WHO, GCC, and Jordanian FDA, which ensures high quality of products. MKPPL has also been awarded with the “Make In India Award 2016” for the fastest growing pharmaceutical company in India.

VERCH CONSULTING LLP

Dr. Chikkala Venugopal Rao (CEO)

Award Category:- “CEO of the Year in HR Consulting Award – 2024”

Founding VERCH CONSULTING LLP in 2019.Dr. venugopal is an expert in the field of Human Resource., with a MBA-HR, LLB, and Ph.D in Human Resource Management from Andhra Pradesh university. With 16+ years of work experience in the field of human resource management, he has worked with several pharma and IT companies. With years of experience, Dr. Venugopal is now helping career aspirants and organisations looking for their perfect match with his venture VERCH CONSULTING LLP.

With over 56+ clients in several industries, VERCH CONSULTING LLP provides specialised HR services in the field of ,Technology, Executive search and consulting. Their aim is to provide the job opportunity to the right talent with the suitable organisations.

PLACEMENT AND BEYOND

Sashank Shekhar (Director)

Award Category:- “Impact Recognition: The Most Acclaimed Recruitment Consultant to Watch-2024”

Placement and beyond Human Resource recruitment service provider for the I.T, Pharma, Banking and FMCG industry. Founded by Sashank Shekhar in 2017 it is one of India's fastest growing recruitment service providers. What sets apart Placement and beyond is that they provide free placement if the employees resign from a company within the service period. Candidate's resume will be sent to the company only after a thorough screening.

Ascent Consulting Services Private Limited

Subramanyam S (Founder and CEO) and Geeta L (Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer)

Award Category:- “The Most Acclaimed Innovative Business Solutions Provider to Watch-2024”

Ascent Consulting services private limited, formed approximately two decades back in 2002. With the aim of simplifying the complexities of payroll and HR process, has worked with more than 850+ clients in over 35 countries.

This could never have been possible without the visionary leaders of Ascent Consulting Founder and CEO Subramanyam S and Co-Founder and COO Geeta L. Ascent Consulting Services has a cloud based SaaS system, StoHRM, which is a country specific gross-to-net payroll calculation app. Apart from the HR solutions they also offer,business compliance management , vender management, vender compliance management,business expense management, survey management, benefit administration, and employees financial wellness. It also provides personal financial management services through its financial planning platform, Jofin.

Xporience

Dr. Rohan Karnataki (CEO and Founder)

Award Category:- “Most Promising Event Technology Companies 2024”

Founder and CEO of Xporience which is an cloud based event management company based in the United Arab Emirates. Rohan Karnataki has completed his MBA from ANU(Australian National University) and has more than 20 years of experience in running a successful business. Currently, he is running 4 successful businesses in IT, Hospitality, Education, and Event Management.

Xporeince is a cloud based event management company using state-of-the-art technology in providing its services to its customers. Starting its operations in 2014, Xporeince is a decade old company, has organised 1000+ events and has served 50,000+ exhibitors and 20.5 lakh visitors. Some of their prominent clients include, Dubai Expo 2020, Dubai Trade Centre (DWTC), Sharjah Expo Centre, etc.

Pride Group of Hotels

Atul Upadhyay (Executive Vice President)

Award Category:- “Impact Recognition: India's Top Notch Luxury Hotel to Watch-2024”

Pride Hotel offers a chain of 60 hotels PAN India with 3,300 room choices to choose from across India. Guests get to choose from 120 restaurants present in its premises. Having hotels all over India, including all the major cities like New Delhi,Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Kolkata etc.

Pride Hotel Group is more than a hotel chain, it's a commitment towards environmental management, Pride Hotel group has a practice to minimize carbon footprint across all its properties. Which includes steps like energy-efficient lightning, waste segregation and management, water conservation, using sustainable sources of energy, etc.

