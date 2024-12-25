Visionary Leaders Leading the Way to 2025: Driving Innovation and Success

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 25: As we look ahead to 2025, a new generation of visionary leaders is emerging, poised to redefine industries, drive innovation, and accelerate growth across the nation. These trailblazers are not only shaping the future with groundbreaking ideas and technologies but also creating environments where disruption becomes opportunity. From tech startups to established giants, these leaders are setting the stage for the next wave of transformation, navigating the complexities of a rapidly evolving digital landscape. In this article, we highlight the innovators to watch in 2025individuals who are transforming the way we work, live, and connect.

1. Shipra Dawar: Founder and CEO of ePsyClinic

Shipra Dawar is the Founder and CEO of ePsyClinic, an innovative platform dedicated to improving mental and emotional wellness. A graduate of the Australian National University and an MBA in Leadership and International Strategy, Shipra's personal battle with depression inspired her to create IWill, a mobile-first therapy app launched in 2017. With over 1.5 million unique visitors monthly, IWill pairs users with therapists tailored to their unique needs, making mental health support accessible to all. Shipra is deeply committed to breaking the stigma surrounding mental health, particularly in India, where her platform offers virtual therapy sessions to help people combat depression, anxiety, and other disorders. Through her leadership, ePsyClinic continues to grow, providing much-needed resources and education on mental wellness, while championing the cause of accessible, affordable healthcare for everyone.

2. Anurag Sharma, Founder & CEO at GM Enterprises

Founded in 2016 by Anurag Sharma, a seasoned expert with over 20 years of experience in solutions, software, and hardware, GM Enterprises is committed to providing high-quality products for the utility sector. Specializing in advanced metering solutions, we help organizations efficiently meter and conserve natural resources like gas and water. Our product range includes gas and water meters, regulators, and AMR/AMI solutions, designed to meet evolving industry needs. With a strong presence in India, the Middle East (Saudi Arabia & Dubai), and Africa, GM Enterprises is dedicated to sustainability and resource conservation for future generations. Driven by Sharma's vision, we offer innovative solutions that support global sustainability efforts while serving industries and communities worldwide.

3. Ishaan Bahl, CEO - Risa hospitality Pvt Ltd

Ishaan Bahl, CEO of 145 Cafe & Bar, represents a new wave of innovation in India's hospitality sector. As a third-generation restaurateur from the Bahl family, known for the iconic Khyber restaurant, Ishaan has carved his unique path by creating spaces that resonate with millennials. His vibrant 145 chain combines diverse global cuisines with casual, youth-oriented environments featuring pool tables and edgy decor. Educated at USC's Marshall School of Business, Ishaan refined his entrepreneurial vision, blending his global exposure with street-style Bombay charm. 145 is entering its 10th year and Ishaan is poised to expand 145 to cities like Delhi and Bangalore, exemplifying resilience and forward-thinking leadership.

4. Aditi Balbir, Aqeel Ahmed and Shruti Anand, Co-founders, EcoRatings

Founded in 2023, by Aditi Balbir, Aqeel Ahmed and Shruti Anand, EcoRatings is a Gen AI solution for sustainability applications aimed at enterprises with sustainability related goals and compliance requirements. The solution consists of a Large Language Model with a Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture in an enterprise environment which seamlessly integrates with the company's ERPs to streamline disparate datasets and offer real-time decision making. It enables tracking of Scope 3 emissions, developing decarbonisation strategies, conducting need gap analysis, competitor mapping, ratings, providing insights to improve performance and meet compliances- all in a geography, industry and framework agnostic approach that allows for immense global scalability.

The company has successfully raised $1 million in its pre-seed funding round and was recognized as part of the Forbes Select 200 Companies with Global Business Potential.

Its subsidiary, EcoRatings Fintech Solutions, has recently obtained a SEBI license as an ESG ratings provider to rate both listed and unlisted companies and their financial securities.

5. Anish Deshpande, Founder of The Deshco Group

Anish Deshpande, the visionary Founder of The Deshco Group, brings years of expertise to elevating luxury hospitality through his flagship venture, Deshco Holidays. With a collection of 27 exclusive villas & growing, near Mumbai and Delhi, Deshco Holidays has delighted over 5,000+ guests with exquisite stays in lavish villas and suites, delivering unparalleled comfort and elegance. He has also founded The Luxe Wagon, a brand that provides a unique mobile luxury experience, featuring exclusive amenities. Looking forward, Anish aims to expand into luxury boutique hotel space, ensuring even more personalized and unique experiences for everyone. His unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation ensures Deshco Holidays emerges a leader in the luxury hospitality landscape, setting new benchmarks for opulence and exceptional service.

6. Dhanjay Kumar, Founder & CEO: Gydium

Dhanjay Kumar, Founder and CEO of Gydium, is a leading force in shaping the future of digital and technological innovation. As we approach 2025, his relentless pursuit of progress positions him as a leader to watch. Under his leadership, Gydium has pioneered an AI-powered social media platform that integrates photo and video sharing with augmented and virtual reality, offering new possibilities for businesses and individuals. Dhanjay is also driving advancements in AI, from personalized content delivery to generative AI tools, reshaping user experiences and business operations. Gydium's vision for a seamless digital ecosystem blends the physical and digital worlds, promoting innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability. Committed to ethical practices, Dhanjay aims to empower individuals and communities globally through technology.

7. Agnel John founder of Error Makes Clever

Error Makes Clever, founded by Agnel John in 2023 and co-founded by Richa Marcia, is revolutionizing the EdTech industry by simplifying technology education. With a mission to make learning unforgettable, this bootstrapped company has achieved remarkable 3x growth in just over a year through the strategic use of personal branding. By focusing on delivering clear, concept-driven education, Error Makes Clever empowers students from all backgrounds, including Tier 3 regions, to master technology.

The company has built a strong digital presence, earning the trust of over 1.5 million students worldwide and becoming the most-followed EdTech brand in Tamil Nadu. They have also personally trained over 5,000 students, delivering exceptional value through their programs. Guided by a vision to provide an unforgettable learning experience globally, Error Makes Clever proves that with the right approach, anyone can achieve tech mastery, making them a trailblazer in accessible education.

8. Rajeev Chhabra, Founder & CEO of PropFTX

Rajeev Chhabra, Founder & CEO of PropFTX, is a visionary leader transforming the real estate investment landscape with cutting-edge technologies like AI and Blockchain. With over three decades of industry experience, Rajeev has built a reputation for scaling businesses and driving innovation. His latest venture, PropFTX, is the world's first fractional real estate platform powered by AI and Blockchain, making high-value property investments accessible to a global audience. Under his leadership, PropFTX is redefining transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity in the real estate sector. Rajeev's commitment to democratizing real estate investment and his focus on sustainable growth are paving the way for a new era of financial empowerment and global expansion in 2025 and beyond.

9. Shrideep Ghag, Visionary Entrepreneur, Founder of OGenee, AI fashion Platform

Shrideep Ghag, a visionary entrepreneur, founded THE HEXCLO fashion brand to honor his late mother's passion for design. With over a decade of experience in software development, Shrideep faced challenges entering the fashion industry, which led him to create Ogenee, an AI-powered platform designed to transform the fashion landscape for emerging brands. Ogenee offers tools, actionable analytics, and AI-driven solutions to streamline processes like outfit generation, trend prediction, and personalized recommendations. The platform empowers small and mid-sized brands to thrive in a competitive market, addressing key industry challenges like accessibility and creativity. Shrideep's mission is to bridge technology and fashion, enabling innovation and fostering creativity. Ogenee is set to revolutionize the future of fashion, offering a new approach for brands and individuals in the digital era.

10. Shweta Gupta, CEO & Founder of FYVA - https://fyva.in/

FYVA is a rapidly growing fashion destination that combines sustainability with premium quality, offering a unique solution for the modern, conscious shopper. Founded by Shweta Gupta, a seasoned expert with over 20 years in the garment industry, FYVA focuses on transforming export surplus into high-quality, affordable fashionpreventing waste and reducing landfill impact.

Through strategic partnerships with top garment exporters in India and Bangladesh, FYVA ensures access to premium, export-grade apparel at true, competitive prices. The platform's business model promotes circularity, delivering significant cost savings while contributing to a sustainable fashion ecosystem.

What sets FYVA apart is its curated collections with limited editions, creating exclusivity and driving demand. The intuitive platform personalizes the shopping experience, enhancing customer engagement. As FYVA scales, it continues to redefine value in fashion by combining high-quality, exclusive designs with a commitment to environmental responsibility and conscious consumption."

11. Shipra Neeraj: Motivational Speaker & Entrepreneur - Dream With Shipra

Shipra, also known as Dream With Shipra, is a leading entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and empowerment advocate. Hailing from a small town in rural India, she broke free from societal constraints to build a successful business empire spanning industries like real estate, e-commerce, and fashion. As one of the top motivational speakers and success mindset influencers, Shipra inspires thousands globally to overcome challenges, pursue their dreams, and achieve personal growth. Through her social initiative, One Purpose, she empowers individuals with education, skill-building, and business opportunities, fostering financial independence and leadership development. Shipra's ethos of empowerment goes beyond just providing resourcesshe instills self-belief and resilience. Her speaking engagements, workshops, and mentorship continue to transform lives, encouraging people to embrace their potential and break through limitations. Shipra's message is clear: success begins with belief, and that belief starts within you.

