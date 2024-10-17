Visionary Leaders of 2024 Shaping the Future of Business & Innovation

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 17: In a rapidly evolving global landscape, visionary leaders are essential for navigating the complexities of business and innovation. These trailblazers possess the foresight to anticipate market shifts, the resilience to overcome challenges, and the creativity to drive transformative change. Their ability to inspire teams, embrace technological advancements, and foster inclusive environments will define the success of organizations across industries. In this article we feature visionary leaders in alphabetical order, highlighting how they are not only shaping the future of their companies but also influencing the broader landscape of business and society.

1. Arpit Paliwal: Founder & Director of HRS Navigation

Arpit Paliwal, Founder & Director of HRS Navigation, is at the forefront of transforming surgical care in India. With over 15 years of experience in image-guided surgery, he founded HRS Navigation, the country's first manufacturer of navigation systems for neurosurgery, spine surgery, and ENT procedures. Under his leadership, the company has grown exponentially from a two-person startup to a leading player in India's medtech sector. Arpit is passionate about making high-quality, consumable-free navigation technology accessible to all, ultimately improving patient outcomes across the healthcare landscape. His commitment to research, sustainability, and collaboration fosters a culture of innovation among his talented team, enabling them to address the unique needs of patients and healthcare professionals alike. Arpit's vision is clear: to leverage cutting-edge technology to create impactful solutions that reshape the future of healthcare both in India and beyond.

2. Ashish Kumar: founder of Tutelaprep

Ashish Kumar, founder of Tutelaprep recognizes that innovation is the key to success in today's fast-evolving educational landscape. At Tutelaprep, the aim is to empower students not only to excel in standardized tests like the SAT, ACT, and AP but also to feel supported throughout their journey. This is achieved by seamlessly integrating advanced technology with a human-centered approach, creating an ideal environment for learning.

The Online Learning Platform (OTLP) offers flexible scheduling, resources, and performance tracking, while the SAT Digital Testing Platform provides personalized practice.

The Tutela ePrep platform ensures AP exam readiness through pre-recorded lessons and progress tracking.

Ashish Kumar's vision integrates mentorship with technology, offering students the personalized guidance and tools to excel in the journey of abroad education.

3. Asma Korak Kahali: International Consultant of Rimbaa RAYAA World Solutions Pte Ltd

As we are almost into end of 2024, business and innovation are at a critical juncture. Leaders today must not only excel in their industries but also embrace a vision for the future that balances innovation, sustainability, and societal impact. At Rimbaa RAYAA World Solutions, we have witnessed how leadership that looks beyond immediate gains can truly transform industries and drive long-term growth.

Visionary leaders of 2024 possess key traits: they champion innovation, prioritize purpose over profit, empower diverse teams, and are adaptable in a fast-changing world. Embracing new technologies, from AI to blockchain, is essential, but so is embedding ethical and sustainable practices at the core of business strategies. Leaders like Elon Musk and Tim Cook exemplify how purpose-driven leadership can shape industries while addressing global challenges.

Equally important is collaboration. In an interconnected world, no leader can succeed in isolation. Visionary leaders foster cross-industry partnerships and embrace diverse perspectives, empowering talent from all backgrounds. The ability to adapt quickly, especially in times of crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, has proven to be a defining characteristic of resilient leaders.

4. Hemant Rohera: Founder of eMedica

eMedica, developed by Hemant Rohera, the visionary founder of Rohera Health Care Pvt Ltd, is an innovative medical device designed to correct the body's electrical parameters, enhance organ function, and boost immunity. This cutting-edge product has demonstrated remarkable results in clinical trials at the Government Hospital in Amravati, addressing COVID-19, Diabetes, and Hypertension. Validated ethically by the DMER Directorate of Medical Education Research Mumbai, Apollo Hospitals, and Arogya Bhavan Mumbai, eMedica is a non-invasive solution that promotes natural healing without side effects.

The device has received certifications from the FDA, CDSO, ISO, CE, and ROHS, underscoring its safety and effectiveness. eMedica's groundbreaking technology has been published in various medical journals, cementing its role in advancing modern healthcare. This breakthrough product is set to transform patient care by optimizing health and immunity, benefiting individuals of all ages.

5. Jatin Ahluwalia & Abhishek Saklani: Founders of Sports NTW Pvt. Ltd.

Jatin Ahluwalia is a pioneering first-generation sports entrepreneur who has carved a niche in an industry often overshadowed by fintech and IT. After leaving Accenture, he embarked on his entrepreneurial journey by acquiring Global Mobile Rights for the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2010, launching his first startup, vRock Mobile. Together with co-founder Abhishek Saklani, Jatin subsequently founded Seven3Rockers Technologies, focusing on sports monetization across digital platforms, which led to the establishment of Sports Networks, a dedicated venture committed to advancing sports in India. Their groundbreaking initiatives include bringing IPL experiences to mobile and broadcasting the FIFA 2014 World Cup across six Asian countries. Partnering with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Jatin and Abhishek have launched digital assets and fan engagement programs, further expanding sports access. With a presence in Europe and a commitment to grassroots development, they are poised to shape the future of sports in India. Jatin is a recipient of the British Chevening Scholarship and chairs the Leeds University Alumni India chapter.

6. Kamalakar Devaki: Founder & CEO of SandLogic

Kamalakar Devaki, Founder & CEO of SandLogic, stands out as one of the Visionary Leaders of 2024: Shaping the Future of Business and Innovation. Under his forward-thinking leadership, SandLogic has launched pioneering innovations like LingoForge, an advanced LLM Studio with a Build-Your-Own-Agent platform for enterprises, ensuring secure and scalable AI deployment through Role-Based Data Access. Kamalakar was also instrumental in the creation of Shakti LLM, an indigenously developed language model, and the Krsna AI co-processor chip, which delivers up to 15 TOPS of scalable performance for powerful on-device intelligence. His visionary approach is revolutionizing AI by advancing security, efficiency, and performance, positioning SandLogic as a global leader. Kamalakar's leadership and innovations are defining the future of business and technology in 2024.

7. Rachna Kacker: Founder of Messmerize India

As a KonMari Platinum Consultant, Rachna has transformed countless spaces, helping individuals and businesses achieve clarity and order using the Japanese KonMari Method™. This globally celebrated method, developed by Marie Kondo, focuses on keeping only items that "spark joy" and discarding the rest. Rachna has been instrumental in adapting and popularizing this approach across India, making it accessible and effective for her clients, especially in urban areas where busy professionals struggle with limited space. Her vision is to make professional organizing a lucrative career and business opportunity for women in India, aiming to grow it into a billion-dollar industry through her certifications and consultant programs, similar to its success in the US, UK, and other countries. Rachna's work has been featured by the media for its personalized & sustainable approach, helping clients create spaces that bring true joy and lasting change.

8. Rahul Jain: Co-Founder & CEO of ReviewAdda.com (A Digital Platform for School & University Admission)

Rahul Jain is the Co-Founder and CEO of ReviewAdda.com, a digital platform for school and university admissions, backed by Ultra. As an active angel investor, he has invested in over 18 startups, including BatX, Zippee, DTown Robotics, BluSmart, and CoRover. With 24 years of diverse experience, Rahul spent 8 years in bell manufacturing, 8 years in corporate roles at renowned IT companies, and the last 8 years immersed in the startup ecosystem. He has advised and mentored 23 startups, successfully helping 7 of them secure funding through his extensive network. A Chief Patron member of JITO and Convenor of JIIF-Noida, Rahul believes that while technology can accelerate startup growth, the fundamentals of business should adhere to conventional methodologies, emphasizing unit economics, customer-centricity, and strong work ethics. He argues that burning cash does not equate to economic failure; rather, founders must have a clear vision for profitability. Rahul is passionate about supporting young entrepreneurs with the ambition to create global products, especially as the world turns its focus to India due to the China-Plus-One strategy and favorable government policies.

9. Ravi Malhotra: Co-founder of Debt Nirvana

Ravi Malhotra, co-founder of Debt Nirvana, is a visionary leader revolutionizing the landscape of revenue assurance and credit risk mitigation. With extensive experience in the industry, Ravi identified a critical issue plaguing businesses: the challenge of timely collections of payments and receivables. Under his leadership, Debt Nirvana provides comprehensive solutions that assess the creditworthiness of clients through in-depth analysis of operational details and financial standings, complemented by physical verifications across 270 cities in India. The company has successfully aided Fortune 100 firms in preventing fraud and improving collection rates, boasting a 58-60% success rate in India and 60-65% internationally. With innovative offerings like online B2B credit reports, Debt Nirvana is set to streamline processes and enhance client access to crucial financial insights, positioning itself for further growth in sectors like finance and insurance.

10. Shrikar Nag: CEO of Tymeline

Tymeline is an AI-powered platform designed to supercharge team performance and productivity. Acting as an intelligent layer over existing project management tools, it seamlessly integrates with workflows to boost efficiency by dynamically adjusting goals, tracking progress, and optimizing task assignments. Tymeline empowers teams in engineering, marketing, and finance to reach their full potential through real-time insights and collaboration.

At the helm is Shrikar Nag, CEO and co-founder, who brings extensive expertise in tech and leadership. He's supported by a talented leadership team: Ranjitha Rao (COO), ensuring operational excellence; Lohith Ram (CTO), driving technology and product innovation; Shrivatsa (CPO), shaping product vision; and Deepashree (CFO), managing financial strategy. Together, they're transforming how teams collaborate and succeed across industries.

