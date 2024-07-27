Vistara airlines introduces complimentary in-flight Wi-Fi on international flights

New Delhi [India], July 27 : Vistara Airlines announced on Saturday that it now offers 20 minutes of complimentary Wi-Fi internet connectivity on its international flights.

The company stated that this service is available on flights operated by its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and Airbus A321neo aircraft, across all cabin classes. Vistara, a joint venture between the Tata group and Singapore Airlines, is the first Indian airline to offer this feature.

The complimentary Wi-Fi access enables customers to stay connected and is ideal for those who wish to purchase extended Wi-Fi plans using Indian credit or debit cards. The service allows customers to receive one-time passwords via email, facilitating the purchase of extended in-flight Wi-Fi services during the active session.

"At Vistara, we are committed to constantly enhancing the experience of our customers. We are, yet again, delighted to lead the way and become the first Indian airline to offer complimentary Wi-Fi on international flights across all cabins. We are confident that customers will appreciate this value addition that aims to make their Vistara journey more convenient, productive, and seamless," said Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara.

According to the company, the internet connectivity plan on Vistara international flights includes a free chat facility for all Club Vistara members of any tier and any cabin throughout the flight.

For other passengers, Rs 372.74 plus GST will be charged for unlimited messaging on apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. To surf the internet onboard, the airline has set a price of Rs 1577.54 plus GST, which includes embedded audio and video streaming for social media and web content. For Rs 2707.04 plus GST, customers receive unlimited data allowing all streaming protocols.

