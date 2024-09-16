Visual Effects Legend Scott Ross Joins Digikore's Advisory Board

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Digikore Studios Limited (NSE - DIGIKORE), specialized in delivering Visual Effects for a diverse range of projects, announces the appointment of Dr. Scott Ross, a pioneering figure in the visual effects industry, to its Advisory Board. With a career spanning over four decades, Dr. Scott Ross will bring unparalleled expertise, vision, and strategic acumen to Digikore as it continues to expand its footprint in the global entertainment landscape.

Dr. Ross began his journey in media and digital effects with a Bachelor of Science in Communication Arts from Hofstra University in 1974, later receiving an honorary doctorate in 1997. He is renowned for co-founding Digital Domain in 1993 with visionary filmmaker James Cameron and special effects maestro Stan Winston. As CEO and Chairman, Dr. Ross steered Digital Domain to the forefront of the visual effects industry. Under his guidance, the company delivered groundbreaking work that earned numerous accolades, including several Academy Awards. Titanic (1997) brought Digital Domain its first Oscar, followed by a second Oscar for What Dreams May Come (1998). The studio also received nominations for films such as True Lies, Apollo 13, and I, Robot.

Prior to Digital Domain, he served as the General Manager and later the Senior Vice President of the LucasArts Entertainment Group at Lucasfilm, overseeing Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and Skywalker Sound. During his tenure, ILM won five Academy Awards for visual effects.

After Digital Domain, Dr. Ross continued to influence the media industry through advisory roles at the Beijing Film Academy, Lenovo, DeTao Masters Academy, and Eyellusion. He also co-founded Trojan Horse Was a Unicorn, a prominent digital artist conference in Malta.

Dr. Scott Ross is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (OSCARS) and the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (EMMYS). As a thought leader, he has delivered keynotes in over 30 countries, sharing insights on creativity, technology, and the future of digital media. His specialities include executive leadership, visual effects production, and technology-driven media innovation. His extensive experience spans over 100 films and commercials, including Titanic, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Apollo 13, and Secondhand Lions.

Mr Abhishek More, Managing Director of Digikore Studios Limited, expressed his enthusiasm, "We are honoured to welcome Dr Scott Ross to our Advisory Board. Widely regarded as a pioneer in digital effects evolution, Dr. Ross has played a crucial role in shaping the visual storytelling of modern cinema, earning a distinguished place in film history. His insights will undoubtedly help us explore new creative frontiers and reinforce our position as a leader in visual effects and digital production. With his extensive experience and remarkable industry accolades, we are confident that working alongside Scott will be a tremendous learning opportunity for us.

His reputation and connections in the industry are unparalleled, and his association with Digikore will greatly enhance our visibility and credibility, opening doors to new projects and collaborations. His visionary leadership and profound expertise in the visual effects industry will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand globally."

Dr. Scott Ross shared his excitement, "Having witnessed the evolution of digital media over the past four decades, I believe Digikore is uniquely positioned to leverage its talent and technology to shape the future of visual storytelling on a global scale. I look forward to contributing my experience in both strategic leadership and creative execution to help the company navigate its next phase of growth and success. I am delighted to join Digikore's Advisory Board which has shown growth and innovation in the visual effects industry. Together, we aim to push the boundaries of what is possible in visual effects and continue to deliver extraordinary content to audiences worldwide."

