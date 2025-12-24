Visure Investment Affairs Hosts 'VisionX - Evolve Beyond Capital', Launches Founder-First Capital Vertical Visioneryy in Navi Mumbai

SMPL

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: Visure Investment Affairs, a leading investment advisory and capital-markets firm, successfully hosted VisionX - Evolve Beyond Capital, a curated ecosystem gathering designed to bring together founders and the capital ecosystem for meaningful, long-term engagement. The event was held on December 5, 2025, at Vivanta, Turbhe, Navi Mumbai, and brought together founders, SME leaders, investors, family offices and capital-market participants.

VisionX - Evolve Beyond Capital was conceptualised as a high-intent platform aimed at moving conversations beyond transactional fundraising, towards disciplined capital strategy, governance readiness and long-term business resilience. The gathering reflected Visure Investment Affairs' broader approach of enabling founders to align capital with clarity and purpose as they scale.

A key highlight of the event was the official launch of Visioneryy, Visure's new founder-first capital and growth vertical. Visioneryy has been created to support founders and growth-stage businesses in building institutional capital readiness, strengthening governance frameworks and aligning with long-term investors, particularly as India's startup and SME ecosystem continues to mature.

As businesses increasingly navigate challenges such as scale-up governance, strategic investor alignment, institutional capital preparedness and pre-IPO planning, Visioneryy positions Visure as a long-term partner to founders, supporting them beyond fundraising and into structured, sustainable growth.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Anish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Visure Investment Affairs, said, "VisionX - Evolve Beyond Capital reflects our belief that capital should follow clarity. Founders today need more than access to funds; they need structured thinking, disciplined growth strategies and aligned capital. With the launch of Visioneryy, we aim to support founders in building businesses that are prepared not just to raise capital, but to scale sustainably and create long-term value."

VisionX - Evolve Beyond Capital witnessed participation from founders across early-stage, growth-stage, SME and IPO-ready companies, alongside angel investors, family offices, syndicates, merchant bankers and ecosystem enablers. Startups including Talks.AI, Sanch Farms, Hello Uniglobe, Mitocon, Tara Candles, Zaatak Se, Aapka Dabba, Wellchem Laboratories, Meshcraft, Pot of Wealth and others presented their business ideas during the event. The presentations received initial interest from participating investors and advisors, enabling early-stage conversations around potential engagement.

The event also saw the presence of prominent investors and industry leaders, including Alok Harlalka, CMD, Gretex Corporate Services; Jeet Vijay, CEO, MeitY; Mandar Shrikant Joshi, Angel Investor; Ankit Poddar, Partner, Candle Partners; Gaurav Daga, MD, Blueberry Agro; Lakshmikant Kabra, Partner, Plutus Management LLP; Devang Raja, Venture Wolf; and Chintan Oza, Angel Investor and Mentor, among others.

Together, Visure Investment Affairs and its newly launched vertical Visioneryy underscore a commitment to supporting founders beyond fundraising, with a clear focus on disciplined capital strategy, governance readiness and long-term value creation. By aligning capital with clarity, Visure continues to position itself as a trusted, long-term partner for founders building scalable and investable businesses.

For more information, visit: https://vsure.info/

