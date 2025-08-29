Vivanta Stays Redefines Luxury Travel as Celebrities Choose Villas Over Hotels

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29:Vivanta Stays, the country's fastest-growing villa rental brand, is transforming India's luxury holiday landscape by becoming the preferred choice for celebrity getaways. Bollywood personalities such as Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Nia Sharma, along with Bigg Boss stars including Manisha Rani and Isha Malviya, have all been seen enjoying the brand's exquisite properties.

Offering more than just accommodation, Vivanta Stays provides tailored experiences with personal chefs, curated menus, and scenic villas in destinations like Goa, Karjat, Lonavala, and Igatpuri. The emphasis on privacy and security makes it especially appealing for high-profile guests.

A Vivanta Stays spokesperson shared: “We are proud to be the brand celebrities trust for their celebrations. Every villa is designed to deliver luxury, comfort, and memories that last a lifetime.

With 550+ villas and glowing reviews from over 1,00,000 guests, Vivanta Stays has quickly become a household name, setting new standards in luxury travel.

