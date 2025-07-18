Vivanta Stays Rides the Wave of New-Age Travel: Villas, Workations, and Cultural Immersion Lead the Way

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: As Indian travellers increasingly seek personalized, meaningful, and flexible travel experiences, the country's hospitality industry is witnessing a shift away from traditional hotel models. At the forefront of this movement is Vivanta Stays, a villa-rental platform that has quickly grown into one of India's most prominent players in the alternative accommodation space.

Offering over 550 private villas across 20+ Indian destinations, the brand reflects the changing preferences of travellers who now prioritise privacy, local flavour, and tailored experiences. With the backing of Bajaj Auto, Vivanta Stays brings an unusual blend of corporate credibility and boutique-style hospitality to the luxury homestay segment.

The Rise of Experiential and Flexible Travel

The post-pandemic era has transformed the definition of luxury. Travellers, particularly in the 27-45 age group from metro cities, are now more inclined toward curated stays that offer more than just comfort they want immersion, flexibility, and a sense of connection.

Whether it's remote work combined with leisure (commonly termed as "bleisure"), weekend getaways, or destination events, villa stays are seeing growing traction. Destinations like Goa, Alibaug, Lonavala, Coorg, and Manali have become hotspots not just for tourists, but also for corporate teams and social groups seeking out unique venues.

Villas as the New-Age Hospitality Model

What began as a niche trend is now a full-fledged shift in hospitality dynamics. Vivanta Stays' portfolio includes properties with private pools, in-villa chefs, spa services, and full-time attendants features that reflect a move toward self-contained travel. Several villas are also pet-friendly and equipped for long stays or remote work, with high-speed Wi-Fi and dedicated workspaces.

The platform has reportedly served over one lakh guests, with bookings ranging from artist residencies to pre-wedding celebrations.

Blending Business With Leisure

The workation trend, initially seen as a temporary post-lockdown solution, has now become mainstream. Vivanta Stays reports a surge in corporate offsites, team retreats, and hybrid work gatherings, with villas being preferred over hotels for their tranquillity and privacy. Many properties now include customised breakout spaces, wellness areas, and on-demand F&B services to support business-leisure balance.

Cultural Integration and Local Impact

Another defining trend is the integration of local culture and cuisine. Vivanta collaborates with regional chefs, wellness practitioners, and artisans to deliver experiences rooted in the destination. Guests can enjoy everything from traditional Maharashtrian thalis in Alibaug to Ayurvedic spa treatments in Coorg and sol kadhi welcome drinks in Goa.

These collaborations also aim to support local employment and sustainable tourism, as demand for ethical, community-conscious travel rises among Indian and international travellers alike.

Expansion Beyond India

With a strong domestic footprint, Vivanta Stays is now eyeing international markets, including Southeast Asia and the Middle East. The expansion is expected to target Indian diaspora groups and global travellers looking for group-oriented, luxury villa experiences with personalised service.

"The future of travel is not about five-star lobbies, but five-sense experiences," says a company spokesperson. "Travellers want meaningful moments whether it's yoga by the pool, a barbecue with friends, or local music by the bonfire."

Key Stats:

550+ verified villas across India

20+ destinations including Goa, Coorg, Udaipur, and Coonoor

100,000+ guests hosted

GST-compliant, fully serviced, and celebration-ready

Available for individual, group, and corporate bookings

Visit www.vivantastay.com or follow @vivantastaysofficial for updates

