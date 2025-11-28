PNN

New Delhi [India], November 28: Vivek Abrol and Abeer Abrol were honoured guests at the historic opening of Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum in Doha on 27 November 2025. Held under the esteemed patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the ceremony marked the inauguration of the world's first museum dedicated exclusively to the legendary Indian modernist Maqbool Fida Husain.

The Abrolslong-standing admirers and collectors of Husain's workwere personally invited by Her Highness and travelled to Qatar to pay tribute to the artist's extraordinary legacy. Their presence underscored their deep appreciation for Indian modern art and their longstanding connection to Husain's oeuvre.

During their visit, they were also received at the Qatar Foundation headquarters, where they were introduced to the organisation's extensive cultural and educational initiatives. They expressed admiration for the foundation's commitment to fostering global artistic dialogue and strengthening cultural ties between Qatar and the international arts community.

The newly inaugurated museum in Education City, houses numerous of Husain's works, including Seeroo fi al-ard, the monumental installation commissioned by Her Highness. The buildinga visionary concept based on a sketch Husain created in 2008stands as an architectural homage to the artist, merging form and meaning into a singular work of art.

The opening was a distinguished affair, attended by prominent figures from the global art and cultural landscape. Among them were the artist's son Owais Husain, his brother Mustafa Husain, Jatin Suri, Salamat Husain and celebrated gallerists Khorshed Pundole and Dadiba Pundole. The guest list further included luminaries such as philanthropist Lakshmi Mittal, Gauri Khan, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, and acclaimed artist sculptor Subodh Gupta.

Abeer and Vivek Abrol's attendance at this landmark event reflected the Abrol family's meaningful relationship with the arts and was noted with appreciation in both local and international coverage of the inauguration.

